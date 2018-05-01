Live| IPL 2018 RCB vs MI: McClenaghan strikes for Mumbai, de Kock departs

Score after 10 overs, RCB 82- 2: Mc Cullum 23 (14), Virat Kohli 3(1); McClenaghan 2-0-7-1

McClenaghan got rid of de Kock to give Mumbai Indians the first breakthrough (Photo: BCCI)

RCB 82-2 after 10 overs

After Markande dismissed Manan Vohra for 45 runs. Mc Cullum launched attack on opposition bowlers as he smashed Hardik Pandya for 20 runs to put RCB in command.

RCB 38-1 after 5 overs

After a slow start to the innings, Manan Vohra smashed Duminy for 22 runs in the 4th over of the innings to give some boost to the innings. Mumbai Indians made the first breakthrough in the final ball of the 5th over. Rohit Sharma took a superb low catch to dismiss Qunton de Kock of McClenaghan bowling

Playing XI

RCB XI: Q de Kock, B McCullum, V Kohli, M Vohra, M Singh, C de Grandhomme, W Sundar, T Southee, U Yadav, M Siraj, Y Chahal — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2018

MI XI: S Yadav, RG Sharma, I Kishan, JP Duminy, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, B Cutting, M McClenaghan, M Markande, J Bumrah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2018

Toss: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field first. One change in the playing XI Ewin Lewis makes way for Kieron Pollard

Royal Challengers Bangalore make one change to their side. Washington Sundar comes in for Murugan Ashwin

Bengaluru: Time seems to be running out for, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, when they take on each other at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Both the teams have had poor start to this years Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign this season and have a huge mountain to climb in order to make the play-offs.

Today’s game will be the second leg match between RCB and MI. The last time these two teams faced each other at Wankhede, it was Mumbai Indians led by skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Evin Lewis that helped them win the match against RCB by 46 runs.

Mumbai will be coming into the match with moral boosting win over Chennai Super Kings , whom they defeated by 8 wickets. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a well made half century (56 runs of 33 balls). He was ably supported by openers Suryakumar Yadav (44 runs of 34 balls) and Evin Lewis (47 rus of 43 balls). Once again all three batsman will expected to provide solid start to the team. The bowling department also did really well in the lst game against CSK.

Mayank Markande, has been the find of the tournament for MI and once again the onuis will be on him to chip in with wickets and control the runs for the Men in Blue. Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead the bowling attack.

For RCB, there seems to be no end to the struggle as they have failed to win matches to get heir campaign going. The Virat Kohli-led side are currently on two match losing streak. The last match against Kolkata too went down to the last over , but the fielding let the team down as players dropped some easy catches to and the victory to the visiting side.

RCB would be hoping for the return of AB de Villiers, who was absent from the last game due to fever. The South African hitman has been in smashing form this season, scoring 68 off 30 balls against CSK and an unbeaten 39-ball 90 against Delhi Daredevils and his presence in the side will be vital for RCB in todays game.

Teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee. .

