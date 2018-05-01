The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  McClenaghan got rid of de Kock to give Mumbai Indians the first breakthrough (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2018 RCB vs MI: McClenaghan strikes for Mumbai, de Kock departs
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| IPL 2018 RCB vs MI: McClenaghan strikes for Mumbai, de Kock departs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 1, 2018, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 8:50 pm IST

Score after 10 overs, RCB 82- 2: Mc Cullum 23 (14), Virat Kohli 3(1); McClenaghan 2-0-7-1

McClenaghan got rid of de Kock to give Mumbai Indians the first breakthrough (Photo: BCCI)
 McClenaghan got rid of de Kock to give Mumbai Indians the first breakthrough (Photo: BCCI)

 RCB 82-2 after 10 overs

After Markande dismissed Manan Vohra for 45 runs. Mc Cullum launched attack on opposition bowlers as he smashed Hardik Pandya for 20 runs to put RCB in command.

RCB 38-1 after 5 overs

After a slow start to the innings, Manan Vohra smashed Duminy for 22 runs in the 4th over of the innings to give some boost to the innings. Mumbai Indians made the first breakthrough in the final ball of the 5th over. Rohit Sharma took a superb low catch to dismiss Qunton de Kock of McClenaghan bowling

Playing XI

Toss: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field first. One change in the playing XI Ewin Lewis makes way for Kieron Pollard

Royal Challengers Bangalore make one change to their side. Washington Sundar comes in for Murugan Ashwin

Bengaluru: Time seems to be running out for, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, when they take on each other at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Both the teams have had poor start to this years Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign this season and have a huge mountain to climb in order to make the play-offs.

Today’s game will be the second leg match between RCB and MI.  The last time these two teams faced each other at Wankhede, it was Mumbai Indians led by skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Evin Lewis that helped them win the match against RCB by 46 runs.

Mumbai will be coming into the match with moral boosting win over Chennai Super Kings , whom they defeated by 8 wickets. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a well made half century (56 runs of 33 balls). He was ably supported by openers Suryakumar Yadav (44 runs of 34 balls) and Evin Lewis (47 rus of 43 balls). Once again all three batsman will expected to provide solid start to the team. The bowling department also did really well in the lst game against CSK.

Mayank Markande, has been the find of the tournament for MI and once again the onuis will be on him to chip in with wickets and control the runs for the Men in Blue. Mitchell McClenaghan      and Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead the bowling attack.

For RCB, there seems to be no end to the struggle  as they have failed to win matches to get heir campaign going. The Virat Kohli-led side are currently on two match losing streak. The last match against Kolkata too went down to the last over , but the fielding let the team down as players dropped some easy catches to  and the victory to the visiting side.

RCB would be hoping for the return of AB de Villiers, who was absent from the last game due to fever. The South African hitman has been in smashing form this season, scoring 68 off 30 balls against CSK and an  unbeaten 39-ball 90 against Delhi Daredevils and his presence in the side will be vital for RCB in todays game.

Teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee. .

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Tuesday (May 1st).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: 2018 indian premier league, royal challengers bangalore (rcb), mumbai indians, virat kohli, rohit sharma, live cricket score

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

2

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

3

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

4

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

5

Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day, see pic

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham