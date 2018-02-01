LIVE| SA vs Ind, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion

Score after 7 overs, IND 37-1: Dhawan 16(12)*, Kohli 0(0)*; Morne Morkel 4-0-21-1

Durban: South Africa struck early on as Morne Morkel got rid of Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli will aim to stay at the crease as they chase a formidable target.

South Africa 37-1 after 7 overs:

WICKET! And Morne Morkel gets the first one. Rohit looks to play across the line and gets a leading edge. The ball goes high up in the air and Quinton de Kock eventually takes it after a long shout.

WICKET!!! @mornemorkel65 strikes and India are 33/1 (6.3 overs). The man to go is Rohit Sharma (20) going for a big heave that instead flies high in the air and De Kock takes #ProteaFire #SAvIND #MomentumODI — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

2nd innings:

After electing to bat first, South Africa set a target of 270 to chase for India in the first ODI of the Momentum Series at the Kingsmead Ground in Durban on Thursday.

Led by skipper Fad du Plessis’ terrific ton, the hosts kept themselves in the game after the Indian spin bowling attack rocked the show early on.

Jasprit Bumrah got the Men in Blue to a good start after dismissing opener Hashim Amla via an LBW appeal. For the second wicket, Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis revived the South African innings with a solid 50 run partnership before Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of the southpaw.

Moments later, the leg-spinner soon tricked Aiden Markram to claim his 2nd wicket. Kuldeep Yadav also joined the party by removing left-handers JP Duminy and David Miller to prompt the South African collapse.

However, Skipper du Plessis once revived the innings along with Chris Morris at the other end with a steady 50-run stand before the latter was cleaned up by Kuldeep.

Leading from the front, du Plessis brought up his 9th ODI ton and also became the second South African ODI skipper to score a hundred against India at home after AB de Villiers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his first wicket of the evening by sending du Plessis back to the pavilion as the hosts ended with a total of 269-8 on board.

South Africa 268-8 after 50 overs:

WICKET! A sizzling knock comes to an end but it's too late for the visitors with the Proteas skipper having done his job. The right-hander smacks a tired shot straight to Pandya at mid-off.

South Africa 248-6 after 48 overs:

Faf du Plessis brings up his century! What a ton this has been from the skipper, a classic captain's knock! His attacking intent from the start has put the Proteas back in the game despite the loss of partners at the other end.

CENTURY for the captain @faf1307, #9 of his career and it has kept SA in the game here. He gets there from 101 balls and SA are 234/6 (46.2 overs) #ProteaFire #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/fYij9nXljZ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

What a great knock from @faf1307 ! Come on boys, 270 will be very defendable #ProteaFire — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 1, 2018

South Africa 208-6 after 41 overs:

WICKET! Phew, and the Men in Blue get the breakthrough they needed. Morris misses a dolly but Kuldeep doesn't mind. The chinaman tosses a full toss delivery to the batsman, who makes no contact while attempting the sweep on one knee. The ball dips in the crease and disturbs the off-stump.

Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav ends a good innings by Morris when he bowls the SA all-rounder for 37. It came just after the 200 was raised and ends a stand of 74. Du @faf1307 88*. New man is Phehlukwayo. SA 208/6 (40.4 overs) #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/BHHtQkxhsf — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

South Africa 191-5 after 39 overs:

Half-century partnership between Morris and Du Plessis! While the Proteas skipper has held the innings together brilliantly playing his natural shots, Morris has also chipped in with a few lusty blows. India need a wicket or matters are going to turn worse soon!

Here's the 50 partnership between @faf1307 (79*) and @Tipo_Morris (25*). It has come in good time too - 58 balls - and has taken SA to 187/5 (37.4 overs) #ProteaFire #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/ZE6c4Nr4yM — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

South Africa 134-5 after 28 overs:

WICKET! The Indian spin bowling attack is on a roll. Kuldeep bowls a normal leg spin delivery to Miller, who attempts to punch it towards cover. The southpaw streches forward as the ball hits him high, only to find Virat Kohli, who takes an excellent catch diving forward.

Wicket! Now Miller is out as SA continue to lose wickets at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav is the bowler and Kohli with another fine catch. Batsman on his way for 7. SA 134/5 (28 overs) #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/PltRvb9Q1v — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

South Africa 122-4 after 26 overs:

WICKET! Completely foxed him. After failing to pick the chinaman for a couple of balls, the veteran all-rounder is tricked by Kuldeep. The ball runs through the gates and rattles the stumps.

Wicket! Oh dear Duminy. He is bowled for 12 by Kuldeep Yadav from a ball that turns and keeps low as SA lose another of their key men. It's 122/4 (25.5 overs) #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/0xsT5yNS79 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

South Africa 105-3 after 22 overs:

WICKET! Chahal scalps his 2nd wicket and its Pandya who completes the catch. Both, bowler and fielder deserve big credit for this. Markram charges down the pitch and the leggie cleverly bowls it towards the leg-side. The batsman loses his balance but still flicks it towards Pandya at mid-wicket, who holds on to the catch.

Wicket! Another one goes just as a partnership was beginning to develop. This time it's Markram, who is caught low by Pandya off Chahal for 9. Just after the 100 was raised too and SA 103/3 #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/6GFtLdxZCJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

And.......once again.......the wrist spinners arrive to change the course of the match. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 1, 2018

South Africa 83-2 after 15 overs:

LBW! Chahal claims India's 2nd wicket and the settled Quinton de Kock will have to make his way to the pavillion. The ball drops and turns in towards the batsman, who tries to nick it towards leg. The southpaw fails to make contact and is struck on the knee roll. Chahal is ecstatic!

Wicket! Just after the 50 stand is up between Du Plessis and De Kock, the latter is trapped LBW by Chahal for 34. Big breakthrough for India as they enjoy drinks with SA on 83/2 (15 overs). Markram the new man #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/tQF7WBCbo4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

South Africa 53-1 after 11 overs:

50 up for Proteas! Amla's wicket has done little to affect the hosts' morale. Faf du Plessis has already smoked three boundaries and will aim to pile the pressure back on Kohli's men.

South Africa 31-1 after 8 overs:

WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah gets the first wicket for India. Sharp inswinger to Amla and the batsman fails to read it before getting struck on the pads. There are calls for a no ball but reviews show that Bumrah is safe.

Wicket! Breakthrough here for India as Amla is trapped LBW for 16 by Bumrah. The opener missing an angled delivery and is on his way. SA 30/1 (7.3 overs) #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/KUkX0ITsIY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

South Africa 23-0 after 6 overs:

Decent start by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for India, not leaking away too many runs. But they need find wickets soon and avoid the opening pair settle.

It’s the kind of pitch (while batting first) that brings you back in form...De Kock already looking twice as comfortable as he looked in Tests. #SAvIND #Durban — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 1, 2018

Toss: South Africa win the toss and elect to bat. Here is how both the teams line-up for today.

SA have won the toss and will bat first in the 1st @Momentum_za ODI v India. After the overnight rain, it's turned out to be a wonderful day in Durban #ProteaFire #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/b9f6ao1zu2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

Virat Kohli: We would have batted first as well. We have got such a balance in our side that we can bowl the opposition side. We have two wrist spinners, Bumrah and Bhuvi. Kedar with his part-timers bowls a few overs as well. We are a side which chases well. It has been a wonderful last few days for us. We will certainly start more confident in the ODI series compared to the Tests.

Rahane back in the ODI XI. The search for Number 4 gets another candidate. Two wrist spinners too. Interesting choice given the conditions. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 1, 2018

Both teams pretty similar in balance. Think India have the edge in bowling but South Africa have a fantastic batting record at home so that evens things out. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 1, 2018

Preview: In a clash of top two ODI teams, Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will square off against Faf du Plessis' South Africa in the first match of the six-ODI series at the Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

While India lost the Test series 2-1, Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after winning the final Test match in Johannesburg. The Indian side sealed a 63-run win pitch which was rated "poor" by International Cricket Council.

While South Africa are currently enjoying a 17-match winning streak in ODIs in their backyard, Indian side, which will see a return of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will look to tame the Proteas and break the streak.

Who do you think will take the ODI trophy home? #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/TQBVp5VNpL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2018

India have a poor ODI record in South Africa, having won only won 5 out of 27 ODIs played against South Africa in South Africa. To add to it, India have never won a bilateral series in South Africa or beaten the hometeam at Durban in ODI cricket.

With 2019 ICC World cup just 14 months away, this series will be an ideal start to their preparations for the mega event. India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment this year. They play six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals here, a T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka and then three ODIs and three T20Is in England.

India come into the series after beating Sri Lanka in the ODI series 2-1. Virat Kohli, who missed the limited-overs series ODIs and T20s against the Island nation, will look to hit the ground running.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be without experienced AB de Villers, who will be out of the first three games due to a finger injury he sustained during the third Test in Johannesburg. Aiden Markram has been called in as the replacement and could get a look in at the number 4 spot in the batting order.

The sun's out here at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead☀ Conditions looking perfect ahead of this 1st @Momentum_za ODI🔥🔥🔥#SAvIND #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/3AFOk8SW7F — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 1, 2018

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Also check - South Africa vs India ODIs: Live streaming, schedule, match timings, squads and more

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.