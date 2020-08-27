Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 | Last Update : 04:32 AM IST

156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922851 Bihar126990104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091252 Gujarat90139703502908 Odisha8760256925481 Rajasthan7467056794973 Kerala6435538853235 Haryana5800545405613 Madhya Pradesh56864412311246 Punjab46090283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594638 Jharkhand3331121025335 Chhatisgarh2455013424206 Uttarakhand1654910912207 Goa1502710909148 Puducherry119306942164 Tripura9539634173 Manipur5585371322 Himachal Pradesh5321358428 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164637 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  Science   27 Aug 2020  Not just lungs, COVID-19 can affect almost all organs: AIIMS experts
Science

Not just lungs, COVID-19 can affect almost all organs: AIIMS experts

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2020, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2020, 2:16 am IST

From what we thought of as a viral pneumonia has a lot of other manifestations which are beyond the lungs, Dr Guleria said

COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, say experts at AIIMS. (Representational Image- AFP)
  COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, say experts at AIIMS. (Representational Image- AFP)

New Delhi: COVID-19 can affect almost all organs and the initial symptoms may be totally unrelated to chest complaints, experts at AIIMS said on Wednesday.

They stressed that classification of cases into mild, moderate and severe categories based just on respiratory symptoms should be relooked to include other organ involvement.

 

Experts from the institute, including its director Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr MV Padma Srivastava, head of department of Neurology, Dr Ambuj Roy, Professor of Cardiology and Dr Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor in the department of Medicine during their their weekly 'National Clinical Grand Rounds' organised in collaboration with NITI Aayog discussed various possible extra-pulmonary complications of COVID-19.

Dr Guleria said eight months into COVID-19, a lot has been learnt and accordingly strategies are being changed from time to time. 

From what we thought of as a viral pneumonia has a lot of other manifestations which are beyond the lungs, he said.

 

"As we have known more and more about COVID-19, we have realised it causes many extra pulmonary manifestations. This is basically of the fact that this virus enters into cell through ACE2 receptors which although are present abundantly in upper airways and lungs, they are also present in many organs and thus other organs are also affected.

"We have seen many patients who presented with features which are not been predominantly pulmonary but extra pulmonary manifestations," Dr Guleria said.

He said though pulmonary manifestations continue to dominate as far as majority of COVID-19 cases are concerned, there is a significant number of patients who would present with manifestations which may be along with pulmonary manifestations or may be without pulmonary manifestations. 

 

"We as clinicians need to have a high index of suspicion during this pandemic -- when to suspect, treat and isolate these patients so that we can provide them good quality care," he stressed.

The experts in the programme presented a number of cases in which the patients were labelled as asymptomatic or mild COVID but had serious life-threatening extra-pulmonary manifestations like stroke and heart blocks.  

"What started off as a viral pneumonia is now a multi-systemic disease. However, the jury is out whether SARS-COV2 is the culprit in these extra pulmonary manifestations or just an innocent bystander which happens to be at the wrong place at a wrong time,"  Dr Nischal said.

 

"So the classification of COVID-19 into mild, moderate and severe cases based only on respiratory symptoms should be relooked into to incorporate other organ involvement," he said.

Dr Nischal further underlined that management of such patients with other organ involvement should be as per existing guidelines of that particular complication.

The doctor from the Medicine Department also highlighted the case of a 35-year old man who had headache and was vomiting but was found to have life threatening cortical vein thrombosis. 

When tested, he was found positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic for COVID-19 as per existing severity guidelines, Dr Nischal said.

 

"There is a big spectrum of neurological manifestations which have been linked to COVID-19. In some patients, brain is involved and it may lead to clotting, resulting in stroke or can cause infection and lead to encephalitis or other complications which have nothing to do with lungs," Dr Padma said.

Dr Ambuj's team presented the case of a patient who came with a very low pulse rate, detected COVID-19 positive and required initial support with some medicines to improve heart rate. 

"Normally pacemaker is put in such patients to improve their heart rate but based on experiences documented in literature, we realised some of these could be due to COVID-19,  so a pacemaker was not put and her heart rate gradually improved with supportive treatment.

 

"Sometimes, the electrical pulse system of the heart which gives rise to heart beat can be affected in COVID-19 and it is self-limiting and improves with time. "So these patients who would otherwise normally require pacemaker may not evern need it.

"However, more evidence is needed to be definitive about this as it is a new disease and limited information and experience regarding it is available as of now," Dr Roy said.

Tags: coronavirus, covid-19, aiims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Science

Traffic policemen wear masks during a campaign in New Delhi.

Don't want to contract coronavirus? Wear N95 mask, suggest Indian researchers

Sending a 'selfie' to the doctor could be a cheap and simple way of detecting heart disease, according to the authors of a new study. (Pixabay)

Your selfie can be used to detect heart disease

A medic collects swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at a free coronavirus testing centre, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

Scientists from Yangzhou University say public urinals in densely populated areas can be a serious public health challenge. (File photo)

New study says flushing public urinals can spread COVID-19 virus

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham