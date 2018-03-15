The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 08:53 AM IST

Science

Lack of evidence put Hawking’s Nobel hopes in black hole

AP
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 8:18 am IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 8:28 am IST

Hawking was a deep thinker, a theorist, and his musings about black holes and cosmology have yet to get the lockdown evidence.

In this file photo, Britain’s Professor Stephen Hawking is presented with his illuminated Freedom scroll by the Chamberlain of the City of London Peter Kane as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London. (Photo: AP)
 In this file photo, Britain’s Professor Stephen Hawking is presented with his illuminated Freedom scroll by the Chamberlain of the City of London Peter Kane as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London. (Photo: AP)

Stephen Hawking won accolades from his peers for having one of the most brilliant minds in science, but he never got a Nobel Prize because no one has yet proven his ideas. The Nobel committee looks for proof, not big ideas. Hawking was a deep thinker — a theorist — and his musings about black holes and cosmology have yet to get the lockdown evidence that accompanies the physics prizes, his fellow scientists said.

“The Nobel Prize is not given to the smartest person or even the one who makes the greatest contribution to science. It’s given to discovery,” said California Institute of Technology physicist Sean Carroll. “Hawking’s best theories have not yet been tested experimentally, which is why he hasn’t won a prize.”

Hawking has often been compared to Nobel laureate Albert Einstein, and he died on the 139th anniversary of Einstein’s birth. But Einstein’s Nobel wasn’t for his famed theory of general relativity. It was for describing the photoelectric effect, and only after it was verified by Robert Millikan, said Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb.

The theory behind gravitational waves — suggested by Einstein — didn’t win science’s highest honour until there were direct observations of the faint ripples in space and time. And Peter Higgs’ theory postulating the so-called “God particle” named the Higgs boson didn’t win its Nobel until the actual particle was discovered by a massive European particle collider.

“In all cases, there was an experiment-verified prediction,” Loeb said. Hawking’s greatest contribution— that not everything is sucked into a black hole but some radiation is known as “Hawking radiation” escapes — could be proven if astronomers find the right-sized black holes. Smaller black holes — those with the mass of an asteroid — likely would produce more Hawking radiation than larger ones, Loeb said.

“People have searched for mini black holes of this mass, but have so far not found any,” Hawking said in a 2016 lecture. “This is a pity because if they had I would have got a Nobel Prize.”

Hawking lost another chance when an experiment at first seemed to find waves of inflation in the early universe that would also have confirmed Hawking radiation. But the observation didn’t quite hold up, Loeb said. NASA astronomer and Nobel laureate John Mather said he doubted it would have changed Hawking’s life. Anyway, he said, “everyone loves Stephen’s work.”

A spokesman for Sweden’s Royal Academy of Sciences that hands out the physics Nobel said Hawking “was a great scientist who made considerable contributions to science.”

Spokesman Goran Hansson said the death of 76-year-old Hawking early Wednesday “is a loss for the world of science.” He declined to comment on whether Hawking should have been awarded the prestigious prize, in line with the Nobel policy. Loeb said Hawking shows prizes may not be so important.

“I think his life journey shows there is much more than the Nobel Prize,” he said.

Tags: stephen hawking, albert einstein, nasa

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

2

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

3

Study finds parents do have a favourite child

4

Aamir Khan turns 53: You’re his true fan only if you know these 13 facts about him

5

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham