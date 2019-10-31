Fadnavis softens stand, says Maharashtra to get BJP-Sena govt

The chief minister also termed the rumours of an “alternate formula” being worked out to form the state government “entertainment.”

Mumbai: A day after he rubbished Shiv Sena’s claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had agreed to share Maharashtra chief minister’s post, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis softened his stand and said that since Maharashtra had voted for the alliance, it would get an alliance government.

There was speculation on Wednesday that the BJP may have offered an olive branch to the sulking ally by way of some plum portfolios.

Making a special mention of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in his address to the BJP’s newly-elected MLAs after being unanimously re-elected the leader of the state BJP legislative party in Mumbai on Wednesday, Mr Fadnavis said, “I thank Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his support. Also my special thanks to PM Narendra Modi who handed over the responsibility of the Maharashtra government to a common party worker like me in 2014 and 2019.” Mr Fadnavis also expressed confidence that the Mahayuti (alliance) would form the next government in the state.

“We sought votes for the Mahayuti, and the government will be formed by Mahayuti alone,” he said.

The election of Mr Fadnavis as the leader of the state BJP legislative party is a mere formality, but it paves the way for him to be the chief minister of the state again.

The BJP is likely to offer the education or agriculture portfolio to Shiv Sena to keep it placated, a Mahayuti source told The Asian Age. Currently, Sena ministers hold the transport, industries, public health and environment portfolios.

Government formation talks are likely to resume on Thursday, the source added.

The chief minister also termed the rumours of an “alternate formula” being worked out to form the state government “entertainment.”

“Though there are several rumours floating around in the state about alternate formulae being worked out to form the government, it is more of an entertainment (sic),” he stated.

Commenting on the performance of his party in the Vidhan Sabha polls, Mr Fadnavis said that it was a big win, as no party had won more than 75 seats since 1995.

“But in 2014 and 2019, the BJP won more than 100,” he added.

Shiv Sena too seems to have softened its stand over the stalemate with its leader Sanjay Raut saying on Wednesday that it is necessary for his party to stay in the BJP-led alliance in the larger interest of Maharashtra, but added that the party would “not compromise its respect”. He also said that there was no hurry to form the next government, but rejected speculation that the Sena might split if there was a delay in the formation of the government.

The BJP, which had claimed it would win 220 out of Assembly 288 seats during its poll campaign, bagged 105 in alliance with the Sena, as opposed to 122 in 2014 when it had contested solo.

Though the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly, it still needs 40 legislators to form the government. As a result, Shiv Sena is flexing its muscle and demanding a rotational chief ministership for two-and-half-years in the state.