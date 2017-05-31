The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 | Last Update : 04:24 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Vinod Tawde not so tough on private schools

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 31, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Updated : May 31, 2017, 3:07 am IST

High school in Dahisar expelled over 20 students despite edu minister’s assurance.

Vinod Tawde
 Vinod Tawde

Mumbai: Education minister Mr Vinod Tawde may have taken a tough stance against government-aided schools, but he is not so forthcoming on the high-handedness displayed by private schools. Recently, a school in Dahisar rusticated more than 20 students whose parents opposed the arbitrary fee-hike. But the minister was non-committal on the issue. In fact, the state government has failed to take any concrete steps to regulate fee hikes imposed by private schools.

Despite Mr Tawde declaring that no child would be expelled from school, more than 20 children of the privately-run Universal High School of Dahisar were expelled for protesting against “unjustified” fee hike. The school management has specified that they have expelled the children and their seats would be given to other applicants.

According to the parents, the school hikes fee by 10 to 15% every year, which is not legal. Schools can hike fees only once in two years but annual hikes continue without any intimation. The fee structure for SR.KG (2017-18) is too high. It has gone up from the existing Rs 85,000 to something to the tune of Rs 1,00,000 after the hike.

Talking to The Asian Age, Jesus Lall, chairman of the Universal High School said, “Yes we have de-rolled the children, and their seats will be given to other applicants”.

Mr Lall also said, “We have already started with the new admission process. If there are any seats remaining, if these particular parents approach us and are ready to pay the fees according to new structure, we will give them admission.”

On the allegation by parents that the school management has flouted norms by expelling their children, Mr Lall, said, “Despite several warnings, the parents did not approach us, and we had no option left. Hence we have taken this step. We have not flouted any norms and have all relevant documents, and papers.”

Mr Tawde was reluctant to say much on this issue. “I am personally monitoring the issue and have given orders to education officers. No kid shall be expelled from the school.”

Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackrey, along with parents, will hold a protest at the Dahisar School in the morning against the school management.

Tags: vinod tawde, fee hike, aaditya thackrey
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

'Liar Liar' song criticising PM Theresa May becomes chart buster in UK

2

Shocking video of a live snake coming out of another snake

3

Man drives over security guard at parking lot for a spot

4

Berlin bound PeeCee meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

5

This throwback picture of SRK, Karan Johar and Farah Khan is really aww-dorable!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham