Vinod Tawde not so tough on private schools

High school in Dahisar expelled over 20 students despite edu minister’s assurance.

Mumbai: Education minister Mr Vinod Tawde may have taken a tough stance against government-aided schools, but he is not so forthcoming on the high-handedness displayed by private schools. Recently, a school in Dahisar rusticated more than 20 students whose parents opposed the arbitrary fee-hike. But the minister was non-committal on the issue. In fact, the state government has failed to take any concrete steps to regulate fee hikes imposed by private schools.

Despite Mr Tawde declaring that no child would be expelled from school, more than 20 children of the privately-run Universal High School of Dahisar were expelled for protesting against “unjustified” fee hike. The school management has specified that they have expelled the children and their seats would be given to other applicants.

According to the parents, the school hikes fee by 10 to 15% every year, which is not legal. Schools can hike fees only once in two years but annual hikes continue without any intimation. The fee structure for SR.KG (2017-18) is too high. It has gone up from the existing Rs 85,000 to something to the tune of Rs 1,00,000 after the hike.

Talking to The Asian Age, Jesus Lall, chairman of the Universal High School said, “Yes we have de-rolled the children, and their seats will be given to other applicants”.

Mr Lall also said, “We have already started with the new admission process. If there are any seats remaining, if these particular parents approach us and are ready to pay the fees according to new structure, we will give them admission.”

On the allegation by parents that the school management has flouted norms by expelling their children, Mr Lall, said, “Despite several warnings, the parents did not approach us, and we had no option left. Hence we have taken this step. We have not flouted any norms and have all relevant documents, and papers.”

Mr Tawde was reluctant to say much on this issue. “I am personally monitoring the issue and have given orders to education officers. No kid shall be expelled from the school.”

Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackrey, along with parents, will hold a protest at the Dahisar School in the morning against the school management.