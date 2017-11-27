The Asian Age | News

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: CM Fadnavis pays tribute to marytrs

He said that as many as 20 temporary counter-insurgency and anti-terrorism schools were being set up during the 11th Plan period.

CM Fadnavis paid a floral tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 terror attacks at the Police Memorial, Marine Drive. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
Mumbai: After paying tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 terror attacks on the ninth anniversary chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the government was taking several measures to prevent and handle such attacks. “We have learnt a lesson. We are more alert now,” Mr Fadnavis said. The CM said that today out of 200 intelligence reports only 2 are actionable. He also point out on the improved the quality of bullet-proof jackets which were in controversy after the martyrdom of ATS chief Hemant Karkare in 26/11 terror attacks.

Mr Fadnavis cited the measures taken after 26/11 attacks such as colour-code for boats, bullet-proof vests and identity cards for the fishermen. Ten terrorists had carried out the carnage over three days that left 166 people dead. He said that security along the coast has been beefed up in the state as the terrorists had come via the sea.

He said that as many as 20 temporary counter-insurgency and anti-terrorism schools were being set up during the 11th Plan period. 

