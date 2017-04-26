The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Upset over sister's allegations, 12 doctors treating heaviest woman 'resign'

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 10:19 am IST

Dr Aparna Bhasker claimed that Selim’s allegations stem from the fact that she does not want to take Eman home.

Eman’s sister Shaimaa watches as a nurse slides her inside a CT scan machine at Saifee Hospital on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 Eman’s sister Shaimaa watches as a nurse slides her inside a CT scan machine at Saifee Hospital on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Twelve out of the 13 doctors treating the heaviest woman in the world, 36-year-old Eman Ahmed Abl Ed Aty, have withdrawn from her daily treatment.

According to reports, the doctors submitted symbolic resignation letters to the authorities of Saifee Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, where Eman is said to have lost over 300 kgs.

The doctors ‘resignations’ came about as a result of the allegations made by Eman’s sister Shaaima Selim, who claimed that the doctors were lying about Eman’s loss of weight.

The doctors are reported to have said that Shaaima Selim’s backlash is 'the worst kind of assault that a patient’s family can do to a doctor'.

“We will not see her on a daily basis and only go when the patient needs us. Whatever has happened is extremely disappointing,” sbariatric surgeon Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, who is one of the doctors in Dr. Mufazzal Lakdawala’s team, was quoted as saying.

Bhaskar claimed that Selim’s allegations stem from the fact that she does not want to take Eman home.

“It is very hurtful when she claims that the doctors have not been seeing her," said Bhasker, adding that she visited Eman even on holidays.

Doctors claim that Eman is now down to 171 kilograms. The Egyptian woman was finally put into a CT scan machine on Tuesday, and the scans did not reveal any fresh brain ailment, said the report.

Selim claimed that the doctors wanted her to take Eman back to Egypt, but that her sister was in no condition to fly back. However, the hospital authorities feel that Selim’s backlash began only after Eman was shifted out of the specially-constructed ward into the main hospital building.

On Tuesday, Egyptian consul general Ahmed Khalil also had a meeting with the doctors and Selim, but could not pacify her, said the report.

Tags: eman ahmed abl ed aty, saifee hospital, shaaima selim, world's heaviest woman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay gets sentimental on the last day of his film's shoot

2

Tinder decides to help world's last male rhino

3

Get ready for flying to your grocery store

4

True bezel-less display coming on your smartphone next year

5

Snapdragon 845 reportedly to be made by Samsung

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham