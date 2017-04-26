The Asian Age | News

Dead tissue behind Eman Ahmed’s seizures: Doctor

Published : Apr 26, 2017, 2:32 am IST
While CT scan reveals dead tissue in brain, some docs justify resigning from treating her.

Eman’s sister Shaimaa watches as a nurse slides her inside a CT scan machine at Saifee Hospital on Tuesday.
Mumbai: Egyptian national Eman Ahmed (36), who was once the world’s heaviest woman, underwent a computed tomography (CT) scan on Tuesday to find out what leads to her periodic seizures. The scan showed an old problem in Eman’s brain, a small-localised area of dead tissue resulting from failure of blood supply. A doctor treating her said this is responsible for paralysis on the right side of Eman’s body and possibly responsible for the convulsions she suffers as well. Eman, who was weighing around 500 kg when she landed in Mumbai on February 11, now allegedly weighs 173 kg.

Neurologist Dr Arun Shah, a visiting faculty member at Saifee Hospital, where Eman is admitted, said, “The CT scan revealed that, she has an old infarct — a small localised area of dead tissue resulting from failure of blood supply in the brain, because of this conditions she is getting seizures and responsible for paralysis on right side of her body.” Dr Shah added, “My role is very little and I will continue with my treatment to her.”

The Egyptian national is likely to be discharged within a fortnight. However, Eman’s treatment took an ugly turn on Monday, with a war of words breaking out between Eman’s sister Shaimaa Selim and the doctors treating Eman. Over a dozen doctors who are treating Eman have resigned from the team, according to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, section chief, bariatric surgery, Saifee Hospital.

On this Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, who has been treating Eman, tweeted, “Shaimaa Selim u killed humanity with 1 swell blow may only God help u when u realise what u have done I will continue 2 treat & pray 4 Eman” (sic)

Meanwhile, Dr Bhasker said, “Along with me many of my team doctors have resigned from treating Eman. What Eman’s sister has done is worse than physically assaulting a doctor. She has broken the bond of trust between doctors and patients.”

When asked how can doctors refuse to treat a patient, Dr Aparna said, “Eman’s sister has no faith left in us even though we have provided the best treatment we could. No one was ready to take her case but our hospital without any payment is treating her. In case Eman requires an emergency treatment we are there to assist her,” she added.

Dr Suleman Merchant, dean of civic–run Sion Hospital, said, “A doctor cannot do such a thing but if the patient’s kin do not want the doctor for treatment, in such a situation the doctor is helpless.”

Shaimaa Selim is unhappy with the hospital’s decision to discharge Eman soon and has alleged that the hospital used her sister for publicity. However, one of the doctors from Saifee Hospital said Selim had a different plan in mind, which was to go home alone without Eman. “We did not allow her to do so, that is the reason she is making allegations against us,” a doctor said.

On Monday, Selim released a two-and-half-minute video alleging that Eman was very sick and doctors at Saifee are not taking care of her sister.  She also alleged that doctors treating Eman for their media publicity and have spoiled her case, especially Dr Muffazal Lakdawala. Selim said, “I am being threatened by the hospital authorities that I will be thrown out of the hospital if I complain to the media or take any other outside doctor’s view.” Doctors and administrators of Saifee rebutted the allegations.

