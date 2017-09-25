The Asian Age | News

Thane Police ask Google, Skype for account details of Kaskar

THE ASIAN AGE. | SAURABH M JOSHI
Published : Sep 25, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2017, 1:51 am IST

Sources said that Kaskar has told his interrogators that Ibrahim has not been happy with the former’s addiction to cocaine and liquor.

The Thane police on Monday evening arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar (yellow T-shirt) in connection with an extortion case.
Mumbai: The Thane City police has written to Google and Skype, seeking details of Iqbal Kaskar’s online accounts in light of his claims of not having spoken to his brother — fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim — since the past few years. 

Sources in the Thane City police said the details would not only help ascertain the veracity of Kaskar’s claims but also could be used as evidence against him. While the police suspect that Kaskar kept in touch with Ibrahim via Skype video calls, Kaskar has so far denied this, claiming that his brother held a grudge against him. 

Sources said that Kaskar has told his interrogators that Ibrahim has not been happy with the former’s addiction to cocaine and liquor. Kaskar has told the police that after pulling him up several times over his lifestyle, Ibrahim finally stopped talking to him and the latter’s wife Mehzabeen would pass messages between the two brothers since then. 

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of Thane crime branch has been interrogating Kaskar since he was nabbed along with two aides on Monday in an extortion probe. A couple of days later, another case of extortion was registered against him. 

Kaskar allegedly threatened and extorted a property developer and a jeweller in Thane, the cases of which have been registered with the Kasarvadavali and Thane Nagar police stations.  

“We have sought details of Kaskar’s online accounts since 2010, when he is stated to have begun his activities in Thane. These logs and details may even help us link Dawood with these cases,” said a senior police officer of Thane crime branch. 

Ever since Kaskar’s arrest, the police have been looking for links between Ibrahim and him so as to book the fugitive gangster to strengthen India’s case that the ailing criminal is still active and making money by extorting businessmen. 

Tags: iqbal kaskar, thane police, dawood ibrahim
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

