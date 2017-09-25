Mumbai: Journalist, writer Arun Sadhu passes away at 76

Sadhu had won the Sahitya Akademi award and also several awards such as Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, NC Kelkar and Acharya Atre award.

On Sunday, Sadhu was admitted in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital aka Sion hospital at around 10 am in the morning. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Well-known journalist and writer Arun Sadhu passed away at the age of 76 in Mumbai on Monday.

He was suffering from a condition of Cardiomyopathy since long.

On Sunday, Sadhu was admitted in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital aka Sion hospital at around 10 am in the morning.

Known for his work in Mumbai Dinank, Sadhu wrote many more novels in Hindi, English and Marathi.

This well-known writer won the Sahitya Akademi award and also several awards such as Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, NC Kelkar and Acharya Atre award.