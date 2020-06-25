Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

Two godowns gutted at industrial estate in Marol; no casualties reported

PTI
Published : Jun 25, 2020, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2020, 2:40 pm IST

The blaze erupted at Nanddham industrial estate at around 12.45 am on Thursday.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: Two godowns were gutted in a fire at an industrial estate in Marol area of suburban Andheri, a fire brigade official said on Thursday. While no casualties were reported in the incident, a deputy fire officer fainted while battling the flames and was
recuperating at a hospital, the official said.

The blaze erupted at Nanddham industrial estate at around 12.45 am on Thursday and it was confined to two godowns in the ground floor of the premises, he said. The fire brigade was immediately pressed into service and flames were doused at around 4.45 am, the official said.

 

The two godowns containing some electrical equipment, furniture and hydraulic compressor machine were completely gutted, he added.

Tags: mumbai fire brigade (mfb), maharashtra fire safety rules, fire in mumbai, fire safety
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

