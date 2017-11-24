The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 24, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Sheena Bora murder: ED to quiz Indrani Mukerjea on money laundering

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published : Nov 24, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2017, 5:22 am IST

The ED also said Sheena's murder was suspected to have been motivated by financial reasons and is under trial.

Indrani Mukerjea (Photo: PTI)
 Indrani Mukerjea (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court conducting trial in the Sheena Bora murder case on Thursday granted permission to the Enforcement Dire-ctorate (ED) to interrogate former owner of INX Media Group Indrani Mukerjea in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti.

The case is registered in Delhi and the court in Mumbai has allowed ED officials to interrogate Indrani on November 24 and December 6, at Byculla jail in Mumbai, where she is lodged currently.

Earlier in May, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Mr Chidambaram's son Karti, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, unknown officers of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) unit of ministry of finance and others over alleged financial misappropriation over FIPB clearance to Peter Mukerjea and Indrani's media company INX Media in 2008.

The complaint includes charges like criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servants and criminal misconduct.

CBI judge J.C. Jagdale in his order said, “It will not be proper to reject the ED application and it is allowed.”

The ED, in its application made through advocate Hiten Venegaonkar, said that INX Media approached the chairman of FIPB, department of economic affairs in 2007. It sought approval for permission to issue by the way of preferential allotment in one or more tranches up to 14,98,995 equity shares of Rs 10 each and up to 31,22,605 convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 10 each, collectively representing approximately 46.216 per cent of the issued equity share capital of INX Media on an "as converted" basis to three non-resident investors under the FDI route.

The ED in its application said INX Media deliberately concealed the fact that it had already received the investment in the company to the extent of 26 per cent including FDI, in pursuance to criminal conspiracy, again approached the FIPB unit of ministry of finance on their suggestion and sought permission for the downstream investment. "Such deceitful and fallacious proposal was favourably considered by officials of ministry of finance and approved by the then finance minister," the ED said.

According to the agency, INX Media sought this approval for engaging in the business of creating, operating, managing and broadcasting of a bouquet of television channels including Hindi entertainment channels and multiple vernacular entertainment channels.

The ED has claimed that, "It is revealed that Peter and his wife Indrani have allegedly siphoned off GBP 90 million and this money is suspected to have gone to overseas countries through unauthorised route of hawala etc."

The ED also said Sheena's murder was suspected to have been motivated by financial reasons and is under trial. After going through the detailed application of the ED the judge allowed it to examine Indrani in jail.

Tags: sheena bora murder case, indrani mukerjea, cbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Spanish gang beheads man, pulls out heart before burying him

2

Mumbai police reprimands Varun for taking selfie from running car with fan

3

Hotel refuses woman's wish of booking rooms for homeless on Christmas

4

Congressman Barton apologizes after Internet goes ablaze with his nudes

5

Hong Kong Super Series: Son Wan Ho ends Sai Praneeth's campaign

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham