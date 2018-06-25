One dead as massive fire engulfs Kothari House building in south Mumbai

The fire erupted on the top floor of the building around 6 pm. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire erupted on the top floor of Girgaon's Kothari House building in South Mumbai on Sunday evening. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: One person died in a fire that broke out at Kothari House building in south Mumbai's Charni Road area on Sunday evening.

The fire has been doused now and search operations are underway, reported news agency ANI.

A fire had erupted on the second and third floor of the building around 6 pm. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot.

An official said, the fire was confined to the two floors of the ground plus four storey building which is situated close to Central Plaza cinema.

"A wooden staircase connecting the second and third floor collapsed after getting gutted in the fire," he said. Eyewitnesses said that flames continued to billow out of the windows of the building.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies)