 The Congress and the NCP were headed for a rout across the state including some of their strongholds like Pune. (Photo: Asian Age) Mumbai makes Sena no 1 with 84 seats, but BJP blooms at 80
 
Mumbai

Despite BMC success, Shiv Sena finds itself in a tricky spot

SHRUTI GANPATYE
Published : Feb 24, 2017
Thackeray thanked all voters for making the party number one once again against all odds.

Uddhav Thackeray
 Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena’s joy at the prospect of becoming the number one party in the country’s richest municipal corporation for the fifth time was short-lived on Thursday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gradually gained ground and came dangerously close to its former ally’s tally.

Ultimately, the BJP managed to bag 82 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — a huge step up from its tally of 32 in the 2012 polls — while the Sena secured 84, 11 seats more than its 2012 figure.

Despite the tricky situation in which the Sena finds itself, party chief Uddhav Thackeray was confident that a Sainik would be appointed as mayor. Mr Thackeray thanked all voters for making the party number one once again against all odds. “The people have shown faith in Shiv Sena for the fifth time. We will take this opportunity to deliver better,” Mr Thackeray said after the results.

However, the Sena chief refused to answer any query regarding getting the reins of the BMC or joining hands with BJP again. “Let me first enjoy the sweets. We were expecting more seats, but it didn’t happen. Let them announce the mayor’s election and Sena will appoint its mayor,” Mr Thackeray said.

Crediting his Shiv Sainiks for the party’s success, Mr Thackeray said they had fought against all odds. “This is our own success,” he said.

The Sena had been ruling the BMC in the alliance with BJP for over 20 years. Thursday’s results, however, have laid bare unprecedented support for the BJP from city voters. Sena sources have attributed it to its former ally’s money and muscle power at the Centre and in the state.

The Sena was expecting to cross 100 seats in the BMC and had warned the BJP that it would not join hands after the results. Mr Thackeray had even hinted he would withdraw from the state government. Furthermore, he had expressed a desire to form an alliance of regional parties to challenge the BJP at the national level. However, the political scenario has changed with the BMC results. Asked about his earlier statements on parting ways with the BJP completely, Mr Thackeray said that he had cleared his stand already.   

