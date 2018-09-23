The Asian Age | News

Ashok Chavan demands PM, DefMin’s resignation over Rafale

Published : Sep 23, 2018, 4:59 am IST
The former Maharashtra chief minister also said that the Rafale deal is in a way an attack on pride of India as well as Maharashtra.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Ashok Chavan Saturday demanded resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman over a revelation made by former President of France Francois Hollande on the Rafale aircraft deal.

Mr Chavan said that the government has been exposed after the truth was revealed by Mr Hollande in an interview. The Congress will  stage a protest in the state from Monday to put more pressure on the Union government and a march will also be held in Mumbai on September 27.

“Former President of France has cleared that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence was forced by the Indian government on him. It means, Rafale is India’s biggest ever defence scam. PM Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman are directly responsible for this scam. Ms Sitharaman had claimed that the French company had chosen Reliance as it’s offset partner. She lied and she did it on behalf of Mr Modi. Therefore, both the leaders need to step down immediately,” said Mr Chavan.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also said that the Rafale deal is in a way an attack on pride of India as well as Maharashtra. “HAL is based in Nashik. Ms Sitharaman said that HAL was not capable. But, former chairman of HAL has clearly said that the company is completely capable for the work. Ms Sitharaman has disrespected the workers of HAL in Nashik,” said Mr Chavan.

Mr Chavan also informed that his party would hit the roads over Rafale issue next week. “By Monday, we will start protests across state. There will be a march against Rafale scam demanding the resignation of Mr Modi on September 27. This march will be in Mumbai,” said Mr Chavan.

