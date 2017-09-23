The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 23, 2017 | Last Update : 02:35 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Dawood Ibrahim’s wife met Iqbal Kaskar’s family in Dubai

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 23, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2017, 2:24 am IST

The Thane police had arrested Kaskar and two of his aides on Monday in an alleged extortion probe.

Iqbal Kaskar
 Iqbal Kaskar

Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar’s questioning in the extortion case against him by the Thane crime branch revealed that fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s wife Mehzabeen had travelled to Dubai in 2016 from Pakistan to meet his family.

This contradicts Pakistan’s claims that Mehzabeen and Dawood were not residing in Pakistan. The Thane police had arrested Kaskar and two of his aides on Monday in an alleged extortion probe.

Commenting on reports doing the rounds that Mehzabeen had allegedly visited India to attend her father’s funeral on her Pakistani passport, Thane city police commissioner Param Bir Singh said that it is not true that she had visited India.

“As per the information that we have, she had travelled to Dubai to meet Kaskar’s family,” Mr Singh said.

Meanwhile, a team of crime branch’s anti extortion cell (AEC), including senior inspector Pradeep Sharma, left for Delhi on Friday.

It is stated that the team has gone there to meet senior officers of the Delhi police and as well as to brief key ministers in the centre about Kaskar and his revelations. However, senior police officials have downplayed the visit, saying that it is “personal”.

Kaskar’s family, including his wife and five children, reside in Dubai, officials said. This also reveals that the family meeting took place despite pressure building up against Dawood, officials said.

“Kaskar has started answering more questions than before. He has spoken about Mehzabeen’s Dubai visit and has revealed that he spoke to her on phone at that time. However, he is not revealing further details about it,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (Thane crime branch).

Kaskar would also regularly speak to his family in Dubai and the crime branch has those phone records. The investigators are in the process of ascertaining if the calls were to take orders from Dawood and act accordingly.

The Asian Age had reported that during his questioning, Kaskar also revealed that he kept in touch with Mehzabeen and Anees Ibrahim. Police is suspecting that Dawood's wife Mehzabeen was the link to pass on Dawood’s orders. Officials said that most of the calls were voice over internet protocol (VoIP) ones and hence getting details about location or destination was difficult.   

Tags: iqbal kaskar, dawood ibrahim

MOST POPULAR

1

For first time ever, drones to supply blood to hospitals in Switzerland

2

Watch: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again promises to be a laugh riot

3

Youngster builds pillow fort in store, threatened with jail time

4

India vs Australia: Upset that Kuldeep Yadav didn't get wickets initially, says family

5

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus now available for pre-order in India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham