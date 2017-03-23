The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: Another doctor attacked at Sion Hospital, complaint registered

ANI
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 10:40 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 10:40 am IST

Soon after the doctors decided to end the strike, a resident doctor was attacked by a patient's relatives at city's Sion Hospital.

Resident doctors protest at the Azad Maidan demanding security after a intern was assaulted by patient's relatives in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 Resident doctors protest at the Azad Maidan demanding security after a intern was assaulted by patient's relatives in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: At a time when protesting doctors were about to end their agitation, yet another attack on a resident colleague took place Wednesday night by a patient's relatives at city's Sion Hospital.

The attack has seemed to end the hope of any resolution.

It was the second such case at the hospital in the past four days.

A police complaint in the regard has been registered against three women, who allegedly assaulted the senior pediatric.

The doctors strike in Maharashtra has struck the Capital city of the state as about 40,000 doctors in the city are going on a mass leave, shutting down the medical services at about 40 hospitals all together on Thursday.

Mumbai's JJ Hospital has initiated expulsion process of the doctors striking over recent incidents of assault against them.

The dean of Government Medical College in Nagpur has suspended 301 resident doctors on this issue.

More than a thousand doctors in Maharashtra have been protesting since Monday, demanding better security at hospitals with the increase in incidents of attacks by patients' relatives.

The Emergency ward and Out Patient Department (OPD) have been affected the most by the ongoing strike.

The Bombay High Court earlier on Tuesday ordered Maharashtra's resident doctors to resume work immediately or face action by the management.

The court has specifically said that the hospital management is free to initiate action and contempt proceedings against the doctors on strike.

While asking them to resume their duties immediately, the High Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the junior doctors' mass leave issue today.

The state government has told the court that medical services in Maharashtra were paralysed because 60 per cent of the resident doctors across the state went on strike.

The court has directed the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to ask all doctors to resume their duties.

Tags: maharashtra association of resident doctors, doctors strike, bombay high court, government medical college
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha goes from goofy to sexy in Noor's Gulabi 2.0 song

2

Indonesia: About 50 farmers cement feet to protest factory

3

Telangana woman gives birth to child with three legs

4

Child born with birth defects branded as alien in Bihar

5

How to set text Statuses on WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham