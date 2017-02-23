The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Feb 23, 2017 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Maharashtra local polls: Vote count begins, Sena takes early lead in Mumbai

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 10:03 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 10:40 am IST

In 2012, BJP won 31 seats in the BMC polls, while the Shiv Sena won 75. Along with Republican Party of India, the two parties in an alliance.

 227 seats are being contested in the BMC polls. Thus, 114 seats are needed for a majority. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The results for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and other local bodies in Mumbai will be declared on Thursday.

Vote counting has begun across the state. Shiv Sena has the early lead on ward number 200 and 202, while BJP leads on ward number 218.

Counting of votes for the BMC polls, which took place on Tuesday, began at 10 am. Counting for 9 other municipal corporation polls – including those in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad – as well as in Zilla Parishads also began at 10 am.

The voting percentage in the BMC polls reached a 25-year high of 55 per cent this time, leading to some speculation that a change of guard was in order.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have broken their alliance for the 2017 polls, after a bitter war of words between the BJP and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav has pledged never to ally with BJP again, and said the party’s support to the BJP in the state of Maharashtra will be evaluated after the poll results.

227 seats are being contested in the BMC polls. Thus, 114 seats are needed for a majority.

In 2012, BJP won 31 seats in the BMC polls, while the Shiv Sena won 75. Along with Republican Party of India (RPI), the two parties in an alliance formed the government in BMC.

In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 152 seats are at stake.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) polls in 2012 saw an incredible landslide for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with the party taking all 128 seats.

Tags: bmc polls, bmc poll results, maharashtra municipal polls, pmc poll results
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

