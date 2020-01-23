Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai nightlife to come alive from January 27

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2020, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2020, 3:30 am IST

Thackeray said the police force would not be under any stress as it would not have to check if shops and establishments are shut down.

Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray delivers an oath to school students at the Mantralaya on Wednesday. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray delivers an oath to school students at the Mantralaya on Wednesday. (Photo: Asian Age)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved its ‘Mumbai 24 hours’ policy, allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to remain open round-the-clock in the city from January 27.

Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray told reporters after the Cabinet meeting that the government’s decision could help generate more revenue and jobs, in addition to the existing five lakh people working in the service sector. The BJP criticised the move saying it would negatively impact residential areas and put additional burden on law enforcement agencies.   

Justifying the ‘Mumbai 24 hours’ policy, the minister took the example of London, where the nightlife economy, he claimed, generates 5 billion pounds each year. He said that five lakh people are directly employed in the service sector, which may go up to 10 lakh if the policy comes into place.

He also said keeping shops, malls and eateries open in the night will not be made mandatory. “Only those who feel they can do good business can keep their establishments open throughout the night,” Mr Thackeray said.

In the first phase, shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open, he informed. “In Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point near NCPA, a lane will be opened for food trucks. Food inspectors will keep a watch on them. If rules on solid waste management, decibel limits and law and order are violated, there is a provision of a lifetime ban,” the Yuva Sena chief said.

Mr Thackeray said the police force would not be under any stress as it would not have to check if shops and establishments are shut down. “Now they will be able to focus on law and order only,” said the minister.

He also said that excise rules have not been touched and pubs and bars would have to shut shop as usual at 1.30 am. “People can eat, shop and watch movies even during the night,” he said.

“There are people who work night shifts. There are tourists, too, in transit. Where do they go if they are hungry after 10 pm,” the minister asked.

When asked about BJP’s criticism, the Sena minister said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is working to fulfil the people’s aspirations. “We are providing an opportunity to create the employment for the youth,” Mr Thackeray added.

Tags: aaditya thackeray, maharashtra cabinet

Latest From Metros

TRAI informed HC that its latest amendments to TV broadcast sector tariffs, aim to ensure transparency and non-discrimination in channel rates.

TRAI defends amended tariffs

Nishikant More

DIG accused of molestation gets relief from Bombay HC

Representational image.

Mumbai Metro to have ‘unlimited’ passes

Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Aadhaar not needed for Shiv Bhojan: Chhagan Bhujbal

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone XS prices slashed to Rs 49,999; grab it now while stocks last

2

OnePlus 8 Pro to come with cutting-edge tech that will destroy the competition

3

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

4

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

5

Warning! These 30 top Android camera apps may be secretly spying on you

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham