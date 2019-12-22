Sunday, Dec 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Farmers to get loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh: Uddhav Thackeray

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 22, 2019, 6:20 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2019, 6:20 am IST

CM Thackeray also announced “Shiv Bhojan scheme,” where meals will be served for Rs 10.

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray
 Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced the ‘Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Loan Waiver Scheme’, under which farmers’ crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off by the government. The scheme will begin in March 2020 after finalising the number of eligible persons and the implementation will be completed within two-three months, the CM informed the state legislature. However, the Opposition criticised the scheme calling it mere eyewash.

Mr Thackeray said this loan waiver was in tune with the promises made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the government was committed to provide relief to the farmers in Maharashtra. The previous Devendra Fadnavis government had waived off farm loans upto Rs 1.50 lakh that was defaulted up to March 2015. Now the government has increased the upper limit by Rs 50,000 and waived off loans that were defaulted after March 2015. “We have not put any conditions on farmers to be eligible for the scheme. All farmers, except for those in government service and elected representatives, will be eligible. They do not have to provide any supporting documents. Money will be deposited in the bank accounts,” said state finance minister Jayant Patil.

CM Thackeray also announced “Shiv Bhojan scheme,” where meals will be served for Rs 10. It was the promise made in the Sena manifesto and also incorporated in the common minimum programme announced by Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“We will start meal for Rs 10 at 50 centres across the state next month on a pilot basis. Gradually, it will be implemented all over the state,” Mr Thackeray said.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, loan waiver
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

Latest From Metros

Protesters hold placards as they raise slogans during a demonstration outside Jamia Milia Islamia. (Photo: PTI)

Thousands join peaceful anti-CAA protest at Jamia Millia Islamia

The air quality of the city dropped to poor after remaining in the moderate category for the last two weeks.

Mumbai reels under ‘poor’ air, rain likely today

Uddhav Thackeray

Marathi people being oppressed in Belgavi: Uddhav Thackeray

Chandrashekhar Jadhav

UP man fires at Sena functionary

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham