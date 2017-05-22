Instead of stone pelters, Arundhati Roy should be tied to Army jeep: Paresh Rawal

While the reason for Rawal's tweet is still unknown, he received a lot of flak on Twitter for his comments.

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal recently kicked up a storm on Twitter when he said that author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Indian Army jeep instead of a stone-pelter.

"Instead of tying stone pelter on the Army jeep tie Arundhati Roy," Rawal tweeted.

Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017

Rawal, who is a member of parliament from Gujarat in the Lok Sabha joined the BJP in 2014.

While the reason for Rawal's tweet is still unknown, he received a lot of flak on Twitter for his comments.

Recently, a video in which a youth was allegedly tied to an Army jeep as a human shield against stone pelting in Srinagar had gone viral on social media, leading to an outrage.

Arundhati Roy is an award-winning writer who is known for her controversial views on Kashmir.