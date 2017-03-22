The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2017 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: Doctors continue strike for 3rd day; patients, relatives suffer

ANI
Published : Mar 22, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2017, 10:31 am IST

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will today hear the junior doctors' mass leave matter.

Doctors protest outside the premises of Sion Hospital. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
 Doctors protest outside the premises of Sion Hospital. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: As doctors continue to abstain from work across major civic hospitals in Mumbai, thousands of patients have been left to suffer and go through a lot of inconvenience at public hospitals.

Surgeries have been cancelled and patients are being turned away from Out Patient Departments (OPD).

"Mass leave is creating a lot of problems, patients cannot be left alone. Doctors should abide by their duties. It is not considerate," said a relative of a patient in Mumbai.

"My wife is suffering burn injuries and it's been four days now. She is not being treated," relative of one of the patients outside Sion Hospital told ANI.

An old man, who had suffered a stroke and was sent back after basic treatment, said, "We have undergone some tests. But there are no doctors. We have been called back after two days."

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will today hear the junior doctors' mass leave matter.

The High Court yesterday asked the doctors to resume their duties immediately.

The court came heavily on the protesting doctors and asked its representative body the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to ask all doctors to resume their duties immediately else it would be contempt of court as the doctors organisation has given an undertaking that it would not go on strike.

The court also directed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide adequate security to doctors in all hospitals all over Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The doctors are on strike due to the recent incidents of violence against them.

This protest comes in the wake of attack on one of the doctors by a patient's relatives earlier on Saturday.

Tags: opd, mumbai doctors, doctors on strike
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Anushka Sharma's ghost shocks SRK by entering his bungalow Mannat

2

Bill Gates tops the Forbes 'Richest Men' chart again

3

Doctor's remove large tumour from Rajasthan woman's chest

4

Doctors at Delhi's RML hospital remove 5.5 kg tumour from woman's chest

5

BOE Technology enters Indian consumer electronics market

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham