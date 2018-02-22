The Asian Age | News



Sharad Pawar praises RaGa, says would back Congress

THE ASIAN AGE. | UMAKANT DESHPANDE
Published : Feb 22, 2018, 6:43 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2018, 6:44 am IST

In an experiment of sorts, the NCP leader spoke to a jam-packed audience at Pune’s BMCC ground.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar at BMCC ground. (Photo: Asian Age)
 MNS chief Raj Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar at BMCC ground. (Photo: Asian Age)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that there should be no cast based reservations. Only economically backward sections should get benefits of reservations he told Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, in an interview, which was a first of its kind.  In an experiment of sorts, the NCP leader spoke to a jam-packed audience at Pune’s BMCC ground.

Mr Pawar, who is used to giving ‘political advice’ to the Prime Minister, said Mr Narendra Modi is working monotonously and there is a lack of teamwork in the government. He praised Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that “the Congress has the strength to provide an option for the BJP in the country.” 

When the MNS chief asked Pawar, which side would he prefer to back, Mr  Pawar immediately replied, “I will go with Congress. Rahul Gandhi has changed in the last few years and he is making efforts to understand the issues. He is travelling across the country and mixing with all sections of the society. He is getting support from youth.” Mr Pawar has praised the Congress leadership and said that it is an indication of the future politics in the state. 

Mr Pawar criticised the bullet train project and remarked that, “Considering the number of passengers, there is no need for a special train. But the government is going ahead with the project. No one from Mumbai will go to Ahmedabad, but people from there will come to Mumbai. “ He said that he doubted that, “there might be possibility of taking financial control in their hands. Bullet train project is required on Mumbai-Delhi route or Mumbai-Chandrapur route. Now education boards in Virar-Palghar area are changing from Marathi to Gujarati.”   

While criticising PM Modi, Mr Pawar said that, “Ruling in one state like Gujarat is not same as ruling the country. Teamwork is needed while ruling in the country, which is completely lacking and no one is taking responsibility.”

Tags: sharad pawar, raj thackeray, maharashtra navnirman sena, virar-palghar

