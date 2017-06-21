The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 | Last Update : 07:44 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

WR scouts for bouncers to manage AC train commuters

THE ASIAN AGE. | ARPIKA BHOSALE
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 6:37 am IST

Idea is to keep a check on unruly commuters and crowd management.

WR plans to hire bouncers from reputed companies.
 WR plans to hire bouncers from reputed companies.

Mumbai: If you thought only bars and pubs had bouncers, then think again. You may soon see them stalking railway platforms as well. Anticipating chaos and unruly behaviour, Western Railways is planning to hire bouncers to supervise commuters scrambling to get into the Air-Conditioning (AC) local, expected to hit the tracks by the end of the year. The bouncers would be shepherding and controlling passengers. Rail authorities are likely to issue a tender soon to hire a firm that can provide bouncers.

Officials fear some commuters could refuse to alight from the AC train during peak-hours and stand on the footboard, thus neutralising the effect of the AC-unit.

It is also likely the train will continue to move as compartment doors will not be fully automated.

Bouncers are being looked at to deal with this possibility. An official said, “To give you an example, an average 12 coach train can ferry 3,504 passengers during one journey, but it actually ends up carrying 5,300. If this happens in the AC train as well, we will need to exercise some form of crowd-control. The bouncers will help us asking those standing on the footboard to get off the train.”

The bouncers will be hired from reputable security companies. While male bouncers will handle crowds in general compartments, their female counterparts will do the needful for the ladies compartment. “Since it will be outsourced, we don’t think it will be a problem in finding female bouncers,” said the official.

Since the train is targeted to be operational by this November, the option of hiring bouncers is being explored. The AC train itself has been undergoing trials since the end of May, when it was handed over by the Central Railway (CR) to the WR.

With the number of services to be limited to one in every-two hours initially, activists feel that it would be unfair to those who would be asked to get off by the bouncers. Nirmal Tikamgarh activist and ex-Divisional Railway User Consultative Committee (DRUCC) member, felt the railways cannot stop anyone from boarding a train for whose service they have paid for, and that too when missing a train might mean that they will have to wait for another two-hours.

To avoid such a situation, railway should initially issue a limited number of passes and tickets for the AC train on a first-come-first-serve basis, he said. “Otherwise, it would mean that they are taking a money for a service that may be stopped by bouncers.”

Tags: western railways, ac train, bouncers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

New Surface Phone concept designs emerge, could include a stylus

2

Moscow zoo gets a new member!

3

Moscow film fest to feature Indian films to celebrate India-Russia relations

4

This Bollywood actor turns Katappa, 'kills' Baahubali Prabhas

5

Watch: SRK-Anushka give us glimpse on why their film was earlier titled The Ring

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham