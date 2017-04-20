The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 | Last Update : 02:10 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Bombay HC raps cops for 'casual' probe in sex and drug racket

PTI
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 1:10 pm IST

The parents claimed they approached the police repeatedly since December 2016 to seek action against the cult group but in vain.

Bombay High Court. (Photo: File)
 Bombay High Court. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rebuked the city police for its “casual” probe into an alleged sex and drug racket and asked it to lodge a criminal case against the ‘cult’ group Shifu Sunkriti and its founder Sunil Kulkarni.

A bench of justices RV More and Anuja Prabhudessai gave the directions while hearing a plea by a city couple alleging that their two daughters, aged 23 and 21, had been ensnared by the cult group Shifu Sunkriti, which operated on social media, and its founder Kulkarni.

The parents claimed they approached the police repeatedly since December 2016 to seek action against the cult group but in vain. The bench after perusing the facts of the case asked as to why the police has failed to act upon the parents’ complaint and why no FIR was registered.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sangeeta Shinde told the court that the police was conducting an inquiry into the case and was taking steps to trace the accused. The court got irked with this and said the first thing the police should do is to lodge an FIR in the case.

“First thing the police needs to do is to lodge FIR and then trace the accused. All this should be stopped. If the police is unable to take appropriate action, we will ask the CID or the CBI to step in and take over the probe,” Justice More said. “You are giving them (accused persons) too much time. The parents approached the police in December last year for the first time and till April the police has done nothing. You (police) should have taken immediate action,” the court said.

“How can the police take such serious cases so casually? It is very unfortunate that the police is not taking this seriously. What steps have you (police) taken to trace the accused? The police has let him (accused) go scot-free till now despite knowing fully well what his antecedents are,” Justice Prabhudessai said.

“We are not at all satisfied with the police investigation. It shows a very sorry state of affairs. The police cannot express helplessness in such serious cases. It is apparently a sex and drugs racket and police is taking it very lightly knowing fully well that several girls and boys are trapped,” the court said.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on April 25. According to the parents, their daughters left home early this year allegedly under the influence of Kulkarni and his group. The petition alleged Shifu Sunkriti was a “sex and drug racket” that contacts young girls on Facebook and other social networking sites.

Tags: sex racket, shifu sunkriti, drug abuse, social networking
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Gandhi stamps sold for record 500,000 pounds at auction in UK

2

Serena Williams confirms pregnancy rumours on Snapchat

3

Forget complex PINs on debit card, go the fingerprint way

4

Saif comments on Akshay's National Award win; recollects his own victory for Hum Tum

5

Are printers around you safe?

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham