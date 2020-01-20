Monday, Jan 20, 2020 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray calls urgent meet to resolve Shirdi row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 20, 2020, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2020, 2:23 am IST

Commercial establishments, shops, restaurants remained closed.

Uddhav Thackeray
 Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shirdi remained shut on Sunday to protest against the chief minister announcing a grant of `100 crore for the development of facilities at 'Sai Janmasthan' at Pathri, nearly 273 kilometres away from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Shops and eateries downed their shutters and vehicles remained off roads. However, the Sai Baba temple remained open throughout the day with no report of devotees facing any inconvenience.

“There is adequate arrangement of food and accommodation for devotees visiting Sai temple amid the bandh today,” Deepak Muglikar, CEO, Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Samsthan Trust, tweeted.

“None of the devotees coming from outside faced any problems, as the distribution of food, eatables, water was arranged by residents of Shirdi. But the bandh will not be withdrawn unless the chief minister takes back his remarks,” Sachin Tambe, a former member of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SST)said.

Long queues of devotees were seen in front of the 'prasadalaya', breakfast centre and 'laddoo' sale centres of the temple. Commercial establishments, shops, restaurants and local transport (autorickshaws and other private vehicles) were closed and a shutdown was observed in the town as well as in 25 villages around Shirdi. But devotees who had made bookings at hotels were allowed to stay and taxi services from the airport to the temple were also unaffected.

Mr Lokhande had also extended his support to the bandh. "I am a Sai devotee first and an MP later. I support this protest. Sai Baba came to Shirdi when he was 16. He never revealed his caste or religion. I am going to speak to the chief minister about the issue," he said.

Senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the number of devotees visiting the Sai Baba shrine took a hit due to the bandh. “When I enquired about today's footfall of devotees at Shirdi, I came to know that it dropped by 10,000. I also got to know that people cancelled their bookings at hotels in the temple town,” he said.

Tags: shirdi, uddhav thackeray

Latest From Metros

Nitin Gadkari at his Nagpur MP office on Sunday. (Photo: AA)

No dearth of money for infra projects: Nitin Gadkari

Anil Deshmukh

Govt set to postpone Mumbai nightlife plan

Two brothers, Ejaz and Ilyas Shaikh, who were arrested last month by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have approached the Bombay high court seeking bail. (Representational image)

2 brothers arrested by ATS from MP seek bail

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi’s driver booked for rash driving

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Piston Fit Wireless review: Transcends beyond price

2

Zoook Rocker Thunder Stone speaker review: Affordable, thunderous performance

3

Apple iPhone 12 to come with breakthrough tech that will leave Android scrambling

4

‘Best Apple TV+ show yet’ Little America first season available to stream

5

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham