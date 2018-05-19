The Asian Age | News

Sachin’s school may be declared illegal

THE ASIAN AGE. | AISHWARYA IYER
Published : May 19, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2018, 6:38 am IST

Sharadashram’s decision to shift to ICSE board irks BMC.

MUMBAI: In a twist to the ongoing row surrounding Dadar’s Sharadashram Vidyamandir School, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s alma mater, the education committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to declare the school ‘unauthorised’ if the school decides to convert its curriculum to India Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board from the existing state board.

Last month, the school had informed parents that they should shift their wards to its ICSE board school and secure admission as they were closing down the 60-year-old state board school. The parents were unhappy with the move and even protested outside the school campus demanding the authorities take back their decision. But the school has even began admissions to its newly-opened ICSE  school from May 10.

Mangesh Satamkar, chairman of BMC’s education committee told The Asian Age, “More than 300 to 400 parents were seen protesting against the school’s move, which means that their Parents Teachers Association (PTA) are not happy. So how can the school go ahead with the decision?” He added: “We have not given any permission from our end, so if it decides to go ahead with ICSE board, it will be termed as unauthorised or illegal.” According to the guidelines, before converting or bringing about any change in the school, its infrastructure or its curriculum, the school needs to get a positive nod from the PTA, an NOC from state government and approval from the municipal body.

The school has decided to convert their state board school from class 1 to 4 into ICSE while classes 5 to 10 will remain with the state board. Meanwhile, Subhash Jhadhav, administrative officer of  school, said, "We have got No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state education department.”

