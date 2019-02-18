Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

Highly decomposed, chopped body parts of child found near railway track in Thane

Official said, other body parts were still missing and a gunny bag was also found near the spot.

  Police spotted highly decomposed body parts of a child around 10 to 12 years of age. (Representational Image)

Thane: Chopped body parts suspected to be of a child have been found near a railway track in Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

A message was received by Kalyan police on Sunday evening about some body parts lying in bushes adjoining the railway track in Titwala area, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and seized the highly decomposed head and legs, believed to be of a child around 10 to 12 years of age whose gender was yet to be ascertained, the official at Kalyan police station said.

The other body parts were still missing, he said, adding that a gunny bag was also found near the spot.

The official also suspected that the culprit killed the child, chopped the body into pieces, packed them in the bag and threw it from a running train. Efforts were on to identify the deceased, he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and a search for the killer was on, he said.

