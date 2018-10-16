Harassed by woman, man ends life

Woman would blackmail him by threatening to file a criminal case against him.

Mitkari’s note said that the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless, kept pursuing him for sexual relations.

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district allegedly because he was fed up of a woman’s persistent demand for illicit sex, the police said on Monday. Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital at Parbhani along with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Parbhani-Vasmat road Sunday, the police said.

The neighbours who found him hanging alerted the police, which sent his body for a post-mortem, said a police official at Parbhani, which is around 500 km from Mumbai. A suicide note written by Mitkari was found at the spot, the police said. In it, he accused the woman of harassing him and insisting on having a sexual relationship with him, the police said. Mitkari’s note said that the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless, kept pursuing him for sexual relations.

She would blackmail him by threatening to file a criminal case against him, a police official said, quoting from Mitkari’s note. The police has registered an abetment to suicide case against the woman, the official said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the official said.