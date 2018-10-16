The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 03:54 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Harassed by woman, man ends life

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 2:15 am IST

Woman would blackmail him by threatening to file a criminal case against him.

Mitkari’s note said that the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless, kept pursuing him for sexual relations.
 Mitkari’s note said that the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless, kept pursuing him for sexual relations.

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man committed suicide in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district allegedly because he was fed up of a woman’s persistent demand for illicit sex, the police said on Monday. Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital at Parbhani along with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Parbhani-Vasmat road Sunday, the police said.

The neighbours who found him hanging alerted the police, which sent his body for a post-mortem, said a police official at Parbhani, which is around 500 km from Mumbai. A suicide note written by Mitkari was found at the spot, the police said. In it, he accused the woman of harassing him and insisting on having a sexual relationship with him, the police said. Mitkari’s note said that the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless, kept pursuing him for sexual relations.

She would blackmail him by threatening to file a criminal case against him, a police official said, quoting from Mitkari’s note. The police has registered an abetment to suicide case against the woman, the official said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the official said.

Tags: suicide case, illicit sex

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

2

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

3

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

4

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

5

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham