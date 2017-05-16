The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Swine flu claims second life in Mumbai, state toll reaches 196

PTI
Published : May 16, 2017, 5:44 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2017, 5:57 pm IST

The woman died at Kohinoor Hospital on May 12, but her report was awaited for confirmation of the H1N1 infection, an official said.

(Representational Image)
  (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Swine flu claimed its second victim in the city this year on Tuesday with the death of a 72-year-old woman from Kurla at a hospital here, while as many as 196 people have succumbed to the infection across the state so far in 2017, an official said.

The woman died at Kohinoor Hospital on May 12, but her report was awaited for confirmation of the H1N1 infection, the official said.

"The woman was suffering from high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease (a condition that affects the supply of blood to the heart). As her condition worsened, she was taken to the hospital at 3 am (on May 12). However, doctors pronounced her dead within six hours of treatment," a health official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The first H1N1 death in the city this year was reported on April 28, when an 18-month-old boy from Malad had succumbed to the infection.

The civic health officials said that six cases of swine flu infection were reported this month in the city.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of BMC, said they have screened over 3,776 people of 750 families in the locality in Kurla, where the woman stayed.

"Six residents were diagnosed with fever in the same locality and they were immediately sent for treatment. It is a precautionary measure," Keskar said.

A senior state health officer said as many as 196 swine flu deaths have been reported in the state till May 14.

"Through wide surveillance, we have screened suspected population of 7,62,489 and treated 13,524 patients. Districts like Pune, Nashik, Solapur and Aurangabad remain our focus areas, because most of the deaths are being reported from there," the official said.

As many as 19 swine flu patients are currently on ventilator across the state, the officer added.

The health experts have maintained that fluctuations in temperatures and the wearing off of vaccines could be reasons for the spurt.

"The state health ministry has intensified screening and surveillance for all viral infections and are vaccinating the patients including those from high-risk groups, pregnant woman, diabetics and people with high blood pressure," Dr Pradeep Awate, head of Maharashtra epidemiology department said.

Tags: swine flu, mumbai, h1n1, kurla, hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Man runs with train after finger gets stuck in train door

2

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

3

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

4

Twinkle Khanna praises Katappa on Twitter, only to realise it is not him but his son

5

Deepika Padukone can play me in my biopic: Yesteryear diva Helen

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham