Monday, Apr 16, 2018

Akola farmers wracked by depression: Survey

Published : Apr 16, 2018
The data from DHS also shows in Yavatmal there is 74 farmers have been found suffering from depression, in Hingoli 66.

Mumbai: A recent door-to-door survey undertaken in seven talukas of Akola district by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers has revealed that 853 farmers are battling depression, 234 of whom are suffering acutely.

The farmers have been treated at the state- run Akola’s Government Medical College. Over 2,400 farmers had committed suicide between January and October 2017.

Latest data with the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) shows that by February this year, 16,968 farmers in the state were diagnosed with depression while 58 per cent of the cases 9,905 farmers are in Amravati, followed by Latur (2,101). The reason cited by the farmers included their alleged inability to secure loans from banks, damages to crops, the drought-like situation over the past few years, debt and poor seasonal crop yields. “These reasons, at times, may lead to farmers taking to extreme steps,” said an ASHA worker involved in the survey. The state government has roped in a few NGO and psychologists who volunteered, a senior DHS official said.

ASHA worker Nimatai Patil from Marathwada said, “The farmers are depressed sue to less yield of seasonable crops, banks loan debt, family issues drought and many more.” She said, “ This leads to depression since its directly affecting to their finical problems sometimes this makes them go through a bad patch which leads tpo take an extreme step.”

The data from DHS also shows in Yavatmal there is 74 farmers have been found suffering from depression, in Hingoli 66.  

Dr K. Patilm, assistant director of DHS, said, “We have already started a counselling sessions and roped in NGOs who will counsel them through mediation.”

Psychotherapist Dr Ali Gabrani, who counselled farmers against ending their lives, said, “People with suicidal tendencies are not reported. In villages women are
reluctant to share their thoughts.”

