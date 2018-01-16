The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 | Last Update : 07:19 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Six convicted for killing three dalit men in 2013

THE ASIAN AGE. | AFTAB KHAN
Published : Jan 16, 2018, 5:10 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2018, 6:45 am IST

Nashik Court acquits one accused, to pronounce quantum of sentence on January 18.

Advocate Ujjwal Nikam outside the Nashik court.
 Advocate Ujjwal Nikam outside the Nashik court.

Nashik : A Nashik court on Monday convicted six persons, while acquitted another, for the cold-blooded murder of three young dalit sanitary workers in Ahmednagar’s Sonai village in 2013, which is said to be an honour killing. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 18. The six accused were convicted on various counts, including murder and criminal conspiracy. The killings, according to the police were the outcome of an inter-caste love affair between one of the deceased, Sachin Sohanlal Gharu, and a Maratha girl, Seema Darandale.

Additional sessions judge Shri Vaishnav of Nashik, while convicting the six, acquitted the seventh accused, as the prosecution could not establish charge of conspiracy against him.

Sources said that one of the deceased, Gharu, was allegedly in love with a Maratha girl who was doing her Bachelors in Education from Ghatge-Patil College at Nevasa Phata in Nevasa tehsil. The Darandale family was allegedly incensed over the affair and probably planned the brutal killing.

A person had approached to Gharu and the other two victims, Sandeep Raju Thanvar and Tilak Raju Kandare, and offered them good compensation for cleaning a septic tank at Darandale Vasti in Nevasa tehsil’s Vithalvadi area on January 1, 2013. The man then took the trio to the spot, where the murderers were waiting. Thanvar was thrown into the septic tank and drowned while Kandare, who tried to flee, was cut down with choppers. The murder of Gharu, the main target, was the most heinous, as he was hacked to death. Thanvar and Kandare’s bodies were buried in a dry well that belongs to Seema’s father, Raghunath alias Popat Darandale, while Gharu’s remains were crammed into a bore well. The prime accused included Popat, Seemas’s paternal uncle Prakash, her brother Ganesh alias Praveen, her maternal cousin Sandeep Kurhe, and relatives Ashok Navgire and Ashok Rohidas Phalke — the last of whom was acquitted. Advocate Ujjwal Nikam was the special prosecutor in the case.

Alleging that the Darandale family was well-connected, the deceased’s relatives had prayed to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court to shift the hearing to another place, either Nashik or Jalgaon, instead of Ahmednagar, after which the case was conducted in Nashik.

Timeline of the case

  • January 1, 2013: Sandeep Thanvar and two others are killed
  • January 3, 2013: The FIR is registered
  • January 9, 2013: Two members of the Darandale family and an accomplice are arrested
  • February 5, 2013: The police arrests two more accused
  • 2017: Trial gets underway in a sessions court in Ahmednagar against seven accused

Previous cases

On April 28, 2014, a dalit, Nitin Aage (17), was killed and hanged from a tree by three men of the Maratha community in a village in Ahmednagar’s Jamkhed taluka. Aage was allegedly killed by Sheshrao Yevle (42) and Sachin Golekar (21) as they had spotted him talking to the latter’s 14-year-old sister. After the trial court acquitted the accused for want of evidence, Aage’s parents approached the Bombay high court seeking a retrial, which was allowed.

A 21-year-old girl was hacked to death in Nimkheda in Buldhana district on April 3, 2017 by her father who was from the Dhangar community as she had married to a boy from the Maratha community. Though the superintendent of police had denied that it was a case of honour killing, the father’s statement said that he had killed her as she had married outside the
 community.

Tags: nashik-ahmednagar, ujjwal nikam, ghatge-patil college

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

2

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

3

Honor 9 Lite first impressions: Honor’s bold midrange fighter

4

SRK recreates #BeMyGuest magic for Dubai tourism

5

‘Sh**hole’ projected on Trump International hotel after controversial remark

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham