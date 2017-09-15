The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:03 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Bombay HC sees red over Google, FB’s Blue Whale reply

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 15, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2017, 3:48 am IST

The petitioner advocate Shehzad Naqvi said the  Google and Facebook counsel sought time to file a reply.

The petitioner wanted the court to frame guidelines and directions to scrutinise online games in India. 
 The petitioner wanted the court to frame guidelines and directions to scrutinise online games in India. 

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has asked Google and Facebook to file a reply within a week on the petition filed against the Blue Whale game. The HC rapped them when their counsel told the court that they had received the copy of the petition a day before the hearing and were not prepared to reply. 

The court said, “When the whole world knows about the Blue Whale game, how are you not aware? You should have come prepared.” But the court has still given them a week’s time to file a reply. The state government also did not file its reply on Thursday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Nitin Jamdar was hearing the PIL filed by the Citizen Circle for Social Welfare and Education, an NGO against the online game.

The petitioner advocate Shehzad Naqvi said the  Google and Facebook counsel sought time to file a reply. “However, I opposed it and argued that since everyone knows the central government issued the advisory against the Blue Whale game on August 11,  they (Google and Facebook) should have prepared for the petition.”

The petitioner sought direction from the court to the state government, the Mumbai police commissioner and joint commissioner cyber crime, that they should stop the  Blue Whale online game and take necessary legal action against any person promoting or circulating the same and that cyber crime should keep a watch on online websites. 

The petitioner wanted the court to frame guidelines and directions to scrutinise online games in India. 

He pleaded that till the disposal of the petition, the court needs to appoint an IT expert to assist the court. He also prayed that court should direct authorities to set up a 24/7 helpline to register complaints.  

The petition has stated many incidents of death which occurred due to the game in India, including two incidents in Mumbai. 

The first of these occured on July 30 this year, when a boy jumped off from a building and ended his life, and the second on August 10, when cops rescued a 14-year-old boy from committing suicide.

Tags: bombay high court, facebook, blue whale game
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

FaceID doesn't have any issue, says Apple

2

Huge chunk of remote Shetland island goes on sale for £600k

3

Here are the highlights of the final day of New York Fashion Week

4

Here's why you could be hitting snooze on your alarm and dozing off

5

Most successful people are born in this month, new study claims

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Cambodians on Wednesday began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photo: AP)

Cambodians honour ancestors during Pchum Ben festival

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

On the fifteenth day the realms of Heaven and Hell and the realm of the living are open and both Taoists and Buddhists perform rituals to transmute and absolve the sufferings of the deceased. Others give ritualistic offerings of food and light incensed sticks for the ghosts who come down (Photo: AP)

Spirits enter land of living at the Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham