Marathas’ indefinite fast enters sixth day in Mumbai

Want govt to revoke all FIRs against them in August stir.

Mumbai: The effects of the indefinite fast by Maratha protesters at Azad Maidan have started impacting state politics. On Tuesday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and state ministers came face to face while visiting the protesters. Maratha youth from Marathwada are on a fast to revoke all FIRs registered against them during their recent agitation. Despite chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s assurance, charges are still pending against the protesters.

During the last agitation in August 2018, there were several incidents of stone pelting, burning of cars, and ransacking of offices in the industrial areas of Waduj, Aurangabad and Pune. The police had registered cases against many protesters. But Maratha organisations are claiming that many of their innocent workers have also been falsely charged in the incidents. Mr Fadnavis had assured the protesters that the charges would be revoked in case of peaceful protesters.

But according to some of the Maratha youth from Marathwada region, none of the charges against them have been revoked. For the last six days, they are have been on an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan demanding that FIRs against them be quashed.

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party leaders Ajit Pawar and Dhananjay Munde reached Azad Maidan to extend their support. Almost at the same time, marketing minister and BJP leader Subhash Deshmukh also reached the location and both leaders came face to face.

“We briefed the leaders of both parties. Leaders like Congress state chief Ashok Chavan and others have also given us support. Our agitation is not for Maratha reservation. That will happen in due time. But these false charges need to be revoked immediately. This is not being done despite CM’s assurance,” said a protester.

Chavan visits protesters

Congress state chief Ashok Chavan addressed a press conference on the issue on Tuesday. He said that by retaining false charges against the Maratha youth, the state government has gone back on its promises and cheated them. He visited the protesters on Monday evening. “CM Fadnavis had appealed for peace and the Maratha protesters stopped their agitation as they believed his assurances. In this case, the CM should have kept his word. He had promised that no case would be filed against peaceful protesters. But just like his other promises, he forgot to keep this one too,” he said.