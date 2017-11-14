The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017

Mumbai

Mumbai: Teacher hits 3 students with duster, 1 critically injured

PTI
Published : Nov 14, 2017, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2017, 10:34 am IST

The accused allegedly hit three students for not doing home-work and not carrying notebooks for their class.

One of them, a girl student of standard V, sustained hair line fracture between her fingers, a police official said. (Representational Image)
 One of them, a girl student of standard V, sustained hair line fracture between her fingers, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A teacher of a private school was on Monday arrested for allegedly hitting a ten-year-old student with a duster in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said.

The accused allegedly hit three students with a duster for not doing home-work and not carrying notebooks for their class on Saturday, a senior police official said.

One of them, a girl student of standard V, sustained hair line fracture between her fingers, he said.

The girl's parents registered a complaint at the Khandeshwar police station on Saturday. A case under section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 was registered, the official added.

Statements of the teacher, principal and other staff were recorded on Monday. The teacher was produced in a Panvel court which granted her bail, the official said.

Tags: teacher hit student, school student, homework, panvel court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

