Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:07 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

In Maha, Sena keeps home, gives finance, revenue to allies

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Dec 13, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2019, 2:23 am IST

Chief minister assigns 8-10 berths to each minister; sources say it’s an interim arrangement.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: With just three days left for the start of the winter session of the state legislature, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government finally announced the allocation of portfolios among its six Cabinet ministers on Thursday.

Mr Thackeray, along with six ministers — two each from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — had taken the oath of office on November 28. However, even two weeks after the oath ceremony, portfolios had not been allocated due to which proceedings in Mantralaya came to a standstill.

Mr Thackeray on Thursday assigned eight to ten portfolios to each minister but has not kept any specific department with himself. He will take charge of the departments not allocated to any minister. According to sources, the allocation is an interim arrangement keeping in mind the winter session, which starts on Monday.

A senior NCP leader indicated that portfolios might change after the Cabinet expansion, which is likely to take place after the end of the session, on December 21.

According to earlier reports, the home department was likely to go to the NCP, but the Sena succeeded in bagging the important portfolio. Which has been given to Eknath Shinde. Among the other significant departments, the finance berth has been given to NCP’s Jayant Patil, whereas revenue has been allotted to Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress.

A statement from the CM’s office said that apart from the home ministry, Mr Shinde has been given the charge of the urban development, forest, environment, water supply, water conservation, tourism, public undertakings and parliamentary affairs departments.

The other Sena minister, Subhash Desai, has been given the charge of industries, higher and technical education, sports and youth welfare, horticulture, transport, Marathi language and cultural affairs and ports departments.

Apart from finance, Mr Patil has been allocated the planning and housing, among other departments.  public health, co-operation, food & civil supplies, labour and minority welfare departments.

Chhagan Bhujbal, another NCP minister, has been given the irrigation, rural development, social justice, excise, skill development and the food and drug administration departments.

Apart from revenue, Mr Thorat has been given the energy, medical education, school education, animal husbandry and dairy development and fisheries departments.

Congress’s Nitin Raut has been given the public works, tribal welfare, women and child welfare, textile, relief and rehabilitation, OBC, VJNT and special backward class welfare departments.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, jayant patil

Latest From Metros

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse

Maharashtra top brass holds grudges, says Eknath Khadse

Rebel BJP leader and former legislator Anil Gote

BJP rebel Anil Gote joins NCP

Senior BJP leader Pankaja Munde holds a police baton during her public rally on the occasion of the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde. (Photo: PTI)

Pankaja Munde dares BJP to dismiss her

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray orders probe on attacks

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham