Raj Thackeray to attend North Indian meet in Mumbai

Congress asks MNS chief to apologise to community.

Mumbai: In a surprising move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will attend a North Indian conference in Mumbai. Mr Thackeray had shot to infamy for his tirades against the North Indian community a decade ago. Since then, he has kept his anti-North Indian stand consistent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam opposed Mr Thackeray’s decision and asked him to apologise to the community.

The Uttar Bharatiya Mahapanchayat Sangh had invited Mr Thackeray for its annual meeting. It will be held on December 2 in suburban Kandivali, Mumbai. On Monday, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande tweeted, “Rajsaheb has accepted the invitation. He will be present in December 2 meeting at Kandivali.”

Slamming Mr Thackeray over his decision to accept the invitation, Mr Nirupam said, “He was the person who asked that North Indians be beaten in Mumbai. Now he is attending the meeting. He should apologise to the community.”

In 2008, the Mahara-shtra police arrested Mr Thackeray for his alleged inflammatory remarks against the North Indian community. The MNS had staged an agitation over railway exams in the state, demanding quota for the ‘sons of soil’. The violent protest spread across Mumbai and suburban regions as well as Nashik. Riding the anti-North Indian sentiments, Mr Thackeray’s party had won 13 seats in Assembly elections in 2009.

Throwing light on Mr Thackeray’s ‘newfound respect’ for the community, political observer Anant Dikshit said, “That anti-North Indian sentiment has now increased. The Bharatiya Janata Party won a major share of the MNS’ votes in 2014. Now, Mr Thackeray wants it back and, for that, he want to remake his image. So, he is reaching out to different communities.”

Meanwhile, MNS sources are indicating that Mr Thackeray will push his Marathi agenda at the North Indian conference also, albeit in a relatively restrained tone. “Of course, he will not speak in the same tone that he uses at his party’s rallies. But Rajsaheb will present his stand on the issue. Just wait for his speech before forming any opinions,” said a senior MNS functionary.