The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018 | Last Update : 10:59 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

62-yr-old Mumbai man hit on head with pressure cooker, dies

PTI
Published : Nov 13, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2018, 9:58 am IST

The victim's son, said to be a schizophrenic, was also inside the flat when it happened.

A pressure cooker and a hammer were found at the spot, police said. (Representational Image)
 A pressure cooker and a hammer were found at the spot, police said. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 62-year-old man died in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane area after he was allegedly hit on the head with a pressure cooker, police said.

The victim's son, said to be a schizophrenic, was also inside the flat when it happened. He was found with injuries to his hand and was rushed to a hospital, police added.

"Vijaykumar Dohatre was found in a pool of blood with a head injury by neighbours who heard sounds of a scuffle from the house. A pressure cooker and a hammer were found at the spot," said Sudhakar Pathate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I), Navi Mumbai police.

Police said that prima facie, the son's involvement is under suspicion, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.

Police has registered a murder against an unidentified person.

Tags: mumbai, maharashtra, navi mumbai, man killed in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

2

Arjun Kapoor wraps India's Most Wanted, writes story of unsung hero needs to be told

3

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

4

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

5

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham