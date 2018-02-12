The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 12, 2018 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

India, All India

Maha govt to spend Rs 59.42 L on books on Modi, Rs 3.25 L only for Bapu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 12, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 12, 2018, 10:16 am IST

The government also plans to procure books on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahatma Gandhi..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Students from Class 1 to 5 in Maharashtra will soon learn a thing or two about Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the written word.

The state government has decided to buy books worth Rs 59.42 lakh focusing solely on Modi as supplementary reading material for students.

The government also plans to procure books on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (worth Rs 24.28 lakh), Mahatma Phule (worth Rs 22.63 lakh), former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (worth Rs 21.87 lakh) and Mahatma Gandhi (Rs 3.25 lakh).

These books will be kept in school libraries for children.

The state education department has decided to give books on respectable figures of India as supplementary reading material to school kids.

The books on Modi top the price list. The state government plans to purchase a total of 72,933 copies of Chacha Chaudhary and Narendra Modi at the rate of Rs 35 each.

There will be 33 books in Gujarati; 7,148 in English and 424 in Hindi named Pradhanmantri Narendra Modi.

Opposition leader Dhananjay Munde termed the state's decision as ‘the real face’ of the saffron government. “We respect PM Modiji but is he greater than Gandhiji, Babasaheb or Mahatma Phuleji? The BJP must answer this. It shows how much respect the (BJP) government really has for the leaders of the nation. The education department must understand that schools are not political battlefields. They should not try to influence students in this way," said Munde.

Despite repeated attempts, state education minister Vinod Tawde was unavailable for comment.

The state also plans to buy 69,146 copies of a book titled Narendra Modi at Rs 44 each.

The BJP-led state government also plans to purchase 72,933 copies of books on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well.

The books on Gandhiji include 2,675 copies of Samrat Prakashan's Mahatma Gandhi; 33 Gujarati copies of Mahatma Gandhi by Diamond Pocket Books Pvt Ltd and 7,260 Marathi copies of Nishingandha Prakashan's Ek Mahatma.

The state has cleared proposal of buying total of 79,388 copies of different biographies of Dr Ambedkar at Rs 24.28 lakh and a total of 78,348 copies of different biographies of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule at the cost of Rs 22.63 lakh.

Tags: narendra modi, chacha chaudhary, mahatma gandhi, mahatma phule
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan banned in Pakistan: Twitterati furious over the issue

2

'Kaala' starring Rajinikanth to hit the screens on April 27

3

Apple AirPods explode in Tampa

4

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: South Africa keep series alive with five-wicket win

5

Man hospitalised as his rectum falls out after playing phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Tom Ford debuts men's underwear collection at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: AP)

Designer Tom Ford takes inspiration from Andy Warhorl at NWFW 2018

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham