Can't even think of using foul language against farmers: Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Raosaheb Danve on Thursday apologised for his anti-farmer remark which went viral on social media.

"It was a conversation between me and my party workers. Even then if I have hurt the sentiments of farmers I apologise for it," Danve said.

He further said that he was born in a family of farmers and is very much familiar with their pain, adding that he can't even think of using foul language against them.

Danve while addressing the party workers at an inauguration on Wednesday said, "Our party workers should now not cry but fight. Just the day before yesterday, we've asked officials to procure one lakh tonne tur daal. Yet these people (referring to farmers) are crying. Are you reading too many newspapers?"

The video went viral stirring controversy. The Shiv Sena on Thursday held a protest against the Maharashtra BJP president and burnt his effigies.