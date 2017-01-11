The Asian Age | News

Ishrat Jehan’s mother told to pay for security cover

Her mother claims that the family is unable to pay Rs 1,723 per day.

Ishrat Jehan
 Ishrat Jehan

Mumbai: The mother of alleged LeT member Ishrat Jehan (19), who was allegedly killed in a police encounter in Gujarat in 2004, has been asked to pay Rs 1,723 per day for the 24x7 security cover that has been given to her family by the state government. However, Ishrat’s mother, Shamima Shaikh, claims that the family is unable to foot the bill as their monthly income is only Rs 12,000.

The protection committee that provides security to people facing threats, in Thane district, has decided to charge people who have been provided police security cover. Ms Shaikh’s family’s sole breadwinner is her son, who is employed in a private firm. “Yes, we have received notice from the local police station on January 3 saying that if we want our police security cover provided by the government to be continued, we need to pay Rs 1,723 per day,” Ms Shaikh confirmed.

“I have given my reply to the Mumbra police informing them that though we need security cover, we cannot afford to pay for it due to our poor financial condition,” she added. She also said that despite her reply, her security cover has not been removed thus far. According to Ms Shaikh, she is suffering from various ailments and far from paying for her medicines, it is very difficult for her family to even make both ends meet.

Thane commissioner of police, Parambhir Singh confirmed that though the notice was issued to Ms Shaikh, the family’s security cover has not been removed yet. The family was provided with the security cover after an alleged attack on some of its members in May 2013.

The family had filed a complaint with the Mumbra police, saying that when they were returning with social activists from Gujarat after attending a court hearing, two motorcyclists rammed into their car and also fired at them, due to which the rear view mirror of their car was smashed. Though the police had registered a case of rash and negligent driving and a local had been caught on the spot, he was later released on bail.

Ms Shaikh said that she is afraid that people who want to harm her and her family are roaming free, and if the security cover is removed, her family could be an easy target for such people. The notice issued to Ms Shaikh, dated December 12, 2016, read that so far she was provided with free security cover that involved two policemen (one during the day and another at night) armed with a pistol. It added, though, that from November 30, 2016 onwards, her security cover would be extended further for the next three months, but she would be charged Rs 1,723 per day for the same.

