Thousands bid tearful adieu to Major Kaustubh Rane

Major Kaustubh Rane’s wife Kanika Rane breaks down while holding the Indian national flag during the funeral procession of her husband in Mira Road. Major Rane was killed while foiling an infiltration bid in J&K. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Major Kaustubh Rane’s wife Kanika Rane breaks down while holding the Indian national flag during the funeral procession of her husband in Mira Road. Major Rane was killed while foiling an infiltration bid in J&K. (Photo: Asian Age)

Mumbai: Chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai…Kaustubh Rane Amar Rahe” filled the air as thousands of locals, from all walks of life, converged at the municipal crematorium in Mira Road to give a tearful farewell to Major Kaustubh Prakash Kumar Rane on Thursday.

The mortal remains of Major Rane were consigned to the flames with gun salutes and full military honours.

Major Rane was among four army brave-hearts who made the supreme sacrifice during a fierce gunfight while trying to prevent militants from infiltrating into Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

The news of Major Rane’s martyrdom had cast a pall of grief over region. The 29-year-old martyr’s body was brought in a casket from the Military’s Central Ordnance Depot in Malad to his residence in Hiral Sagar building of Sheetal Nagar in Mira Road at around 6:35 am.

After the traditional rituals, people lined up outside the building to pay homage to their beloved real life hero who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

A flower decked truck carried the Major’s body, as the funeral procession started with an army escort vehicle at 9:30 am.

Several thousands including local residents, politicians and social activists  turned up to join the procession — among the largest in this region, to mark the final journey.  

As a mark of respect, all business establishments in Mira Road remained closed voluntarily.

As the procession reached the crematorium at 11:30 am, every inch of it was filled with people wanting to pay their last respects to the slain officer.  The national flag was taken off the casket and given to Major’s wife — Kanika Rane.

The martyred major is survived by his wife, sister — Kashyapi, 2-year-old son Agastya, parents — Prakash Rane and Jyoti Rane.

Rifle shots echoed into the sky as the body was carried into the crematorium. The funeral pyre was lit by Major Kaustubh’s father — Prakash Kumar Rane.

Apart from officials representing the Army, Navy and Air Force, MoS (Home)- Deepak Kesarkar, PWD Minister- Eknath Shinde and a host of legislators and local politicians registered their presence and offered their final respects. 

Tags: major kaustubh rane, eknath shinde

