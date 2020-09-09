Wednesday, Sep 09, 2020 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

169th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,369,984

91,723

Recovered

3,398,512

69,624

Deaths

73,933

1,008

Maharashtra94377267255627407 Andhra Pradesh5170944157654560 Tamil Nadu4749404167158015 Karnataka4121903085736680 Uttar Pradesh2784732111704047 Delhi1971351701404618 West Bengal1869561600253667 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana147642115072916 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
  Metros   Mumbai  09 Sep 2020  Shiv Sena-Kangana spat intensifies: BMC to demolish alterations at actress' bungalow
Metros, Mumbai

Shiv Sena-Kangana spat intensifies: BMC to demolish alterations at actress' bungalow

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Sep 9, 2020, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2020, 12:05 pm IST

Ranaut had said that the notice was meant to stop leakage work in the office.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut
 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will on Wednesday demolish "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a civic official said.

This comes a day after the BMC issued a stop work notice to Ranaut, claiming that several illegal alterations had been carried out in her office.

 

The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach here later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena

The BMC had posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing of the action the civic body was set to take. The Bollywood actress had been given 24 hours to produce documentary evidence proving authorisation of these works, warning her that the structure may be demolished failing to do so.

 The BMC had issued a notice under section 354/A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act on her ‘Manikarnika Films’ office at Pali Hill area of Bandra. The three-page notice, which was pasted on the office gate, mentioned that there were several alterations like a ‘toilet being converted into office cabin,’ ‘unauthorised kitchen in the store room’ and 'new toilets being constructed alongside staircase'.

 

"If you fail to stop the execution of work forthwith or if stopped and fail to produce permission within 24 hours, I shall under Section 354(A) and in exercise of powers and functions conferred upon me as aforesaid without any further notice cause the said building or work to be removed or pulled down, at your risk and cost," the notice read.

Ranaut had argued that the notice was meant to stop leakage work in the office. "Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office," she tweeted.

The actress on Monday had shared videos of BMC officials inspecting her office and expressed apprehension that they may demolish the structure.

 

However, the BMC officials had said the visit to Kangana’s office was a part of a regular exercise to keep a tab on illegal constructions. Parag Masurkar, deputy municipal commissioner, had said that several other row houses in Bandra were also inspected during the drive. He also confirmed that Ranaut’s office was a residential property as per the civic records.

In a parallel development, trouble mounted for Ranaut after the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said the police will probe allegations that she took drugs, while alterations made at her bungalow came under the civic body's scanner. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

 

Tags: actress kangana ranaut, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, sushant singh rajput death case, rhea chakraborty

Latest From Metros

A health worker arranges swab samples on a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that sharp spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the national capital will “plateau” after ten days or so. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 cases will ‘plateau’ after 10-15 days: Delhi health minister

Rains lashed Mumbai accompanied by thunderstorms. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

After dry spell, Mumbai witnesses moderate to heavy rain

Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID hiatus. (PTI Photo)

After over 5-month hiatus, Delhi Metro resumes today with social distancing

Ragini Dwivedi.

Bengaluru crime branch book 12, including actress Ragini Dwivedi under NDPS Act

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham