Maratha Kranti Morcha divided over state bandh

Mumbai: The split in the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has forced the parent body of the community to exclude Thane, Navi Mumbai and Parli from the Maharashtra bandh on Thursday. They will only have a ‘thiyya’(sit-in) agitation. But the city will not be exempt from Thursday’s bandh call. The MKM issued a statement calling for a peaceful bandh.

A day before the bandh on Wednesday, a meeting took place between MKM coordinators and police in Thane. Police told the protesters that they would take strict action against violent protests.

The MKM coordinators reassured them that they were not planning the protest in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Parali and Beed. “The constant agitations in these cities will create trouble for the state. Hence, they will be excluded from the bandh. Only sit-in agitations will be held at some locations in these cities,” the MKM coordinators told the police.

In a meeting called by chief secretary at Mantralaya over the bandh, issues regarding the smooth flow of traffic and milk supply were discussed. Officials said that instructions have been issued for smooth operation of traffic and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. This will be the second statewide bandh in the last 20 days.

“We have already announced that the agitation will be peaceful. No protester will take the law into their hands. Police are free to take action against violent protesters, if any,”

the MKM coordinators said.

It was clear on Wednesday evening itself that there is a split between MKM coordinators. The agitation started in Parli and Beed but Aabasaheb Patil, who has been leading the agitation there, has postponed the protest till November 30 following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ assurance that the legal process for Maratha reservation will be cleared by November 30.

Meanwhile, the Sambhaji Brigade, one of the strongest body of Maratha youth, has appealed for a peaceful protest. “We should register our opposition against the mere assurance by the state government in a peaceful manner,” said its chief, Mr Pravin Gaikwad.

The Centre has dispatched six companies of the RAF and one company of the CISF to deal with Thursday’s protests. The personnel will mostly be positioned in sensitive areas likes Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nanded and Kolhapur.

Over 2,000 Home Guards, officials from the State Reserve Police Force and local police will also maintain vigilance. In all, over 2 lakh personnel will be deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

“We have also asked local SPs to engage in dialogue with local leaders to ensure that order is maintained,” ADGP (Law and Order) Parambir Singh said.

The bandh at a glance

Protest locations

Dadar East-Chitra Talkies, West Plaza Theatre, Lalbaug - Ganeshgalli, Sewri - Sewri station, west side, Fort - Azad Maidan, Worli Chowk, Chembur - Chembur Naka, Bandra West, near station, Jogeshwari- Near station and at Shankar bus stop, WEH, Borivali - Station, on the east side, Bhandup - Maharashtra Nagar, Dombivali - East, Bajiprabhu Chowk, Kalyan - Shivaji Chowk.

Demands

16% Reservation in government jobs, education.

Capital punishment for culprits in Kopardi rape case.

Govt stand

Government to ensure smooth operation of traffic and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, including milk.

Who will be affected

The MKM has given a call for a total shutdown in state except for emergency services.