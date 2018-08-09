The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 07:45 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Maratha Kranti Morcha divided over state bandh

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMEY TIRODKAR
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 6:51 am IST

Local outfits in Thane, Navi Mumbai withdraw from stir.

In all, over 2 lakh personnel will be deployed across the state to maintain law and order.
 In all, over 2 lakh personnel will be deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

Mumbai: The split in the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has forced the parent body of the community to exclude Thane, Navi Mumbai and Parli from the Maharashtra bandh on Thursday. They will only have a ‘thiyya’(sit-in) agitation. But the city will not be exempt from Thursday’s bandh call. The MKM issued a statement calling for a peaceful bandh.

A day before the bandh on Wednesday, a meeting took place between MKM coordinators and police in Thane. Police told the protesters that they would take strict action against violent protests.

The MKM coordinators reassured them that they were not planning the protest in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Parali and Beed. “The constant agitations in these cities will create trouble for the state. Hence, they will be excluded from the bandh. Only sit-in agitations will be held at some locations in these cities,” the MKM coordinators told the police.

In a meeting called by chief secretary at Mantralaya over the bandh, issues regarding the smooth flow of traffic and milk supply were discussed. Officials said that instructions have been issued for smooth operation of traffic and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. This will be the second statewide bandh in the last 20 days.

“We have already announced that the agitation will be peaceful. No protester will take the law into their hands. Police are free to take action against violent protesters, if any,”
the MKM coordinators said.

It was clear on Wednesday evening itself that there is a split between MKM coordinators. The agitation started in Parli and Beed but Aabasaheb Patil, who has been leading the agitation there, has postponed the protest till November 30 following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ assurance that the legal process for Maratha reservation will be cleared by November 30.

Meanwhile, the Sambhaji Brigade, one of the strongest body of Maratha youth, has appealed for a peaceful protest. “We should register our opposition against the mere assurance by the state government in a peaceful manner,” said its chief, Mr Pravin Gaikwad.

The Centre has dispatched six companies of the RAF and one company of the CISF to deal with Thursday’s protests. The personnel will mostly be positioned in sensitive areas likes Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nanded and Kolhapur.

Over 2,000 Home Guards, officials from the State Reserve Police Force and local police will also maintain vigilance. In all, over 2 lakh personnel will be deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

“We have also asked local SPs to engage in dialogue with local leaders to ensure that order is maintained,” ADGP (Law and Order) Parambir Singh said.

The bandh at a glance

Protest locations

Dadar East-Chitra Talkies, West Plaza Theatre, Lalbaug - Ganeshgalli, Sewri - Sewri station, west side,  Fort - Azad Maidan, Worli Chowk, Chembur - Chembur Naka, Bandra West, near station, Jogeshwari- Near station and at Shankar bus stop, WEH, Borivali - Station, on the east side, Bhandup - Maharashtra Nagar, Dombivali - East, Bajiprabhu Chowk, Kalyan - Shivaji Chowk.

Demands

16% Reservation in government jobs, education.
Capital punishment for culprits in Kopardi rape case.

Govt stand

Government to ensure smooth operation of traffic and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, including milk.

Who will be affected

The MKM has given a call for a total shutdown in state except for emergency services.

Tags: maharashtra bandh, maratha kranti morcha

MOST POPULAR

1

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

2

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

3

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

4

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

5

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham