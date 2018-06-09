Massive blaze in Mumbai's Fort area, 2 fire tenders injured

Saturday, Jun 09, 2018 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST
The fire officials got injured after a part of the building collapsed, while they were dousing the fire.
Mumbai: Two fire tenders were injured on Saturday morning after a Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area.
2 fire fighters had minor injuries, rest everybody is safe. We deployed 16 fire engines, 11 tankers & 150 fire officers, situation is under control. Cause of fire is matter of investigation as building was completely vacant: Chief Fire Officer on fire at #Mumbai's Patel Chambers pic.twitter.com/s4vTY8M5jU— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018
At least 18 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame.
#WATCH: A Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area.18 Fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/5cv3WDeCUj— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018
No casualties have been reported so far.
#UPDATE: Visuals of Level-3 fire, which broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area. 12 Fire tenders present at the spot. No casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/NqB5z2gYQz— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018