Massive blaze in Mumbai's Fort area, 2 fire tenders injured

The fire officials got injured after a part of the building collapsed, while they were dousing the fire.

At least 18 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame.

Mumbai: Two fire tenders were injured on Saturday morning after a Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area.

2 fire fighters had minor injuries, rest everybody is safe. We deployed 16 fire engines, 11 tankers & 150 fire officers, situation is under control. Cause of fire is matter of investigation as building was completely vacant: Chief Fire Officer on fire at #Mumbai's Patel Chambers pic.twitter.com/s4vTY8M5jU — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

At least 18 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame.

#WATCH: A Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area.18 Fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/5cv3WDeCUj — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2018

No casualties have been reported so far.