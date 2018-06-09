The Asian Age | News

Massive blaze in Mumbai's Fort area, 2 fire tenders injured

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 8:18 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 8:18 am IST

At least 18 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Mumbai: Two fire tenders were injured on Saturday morning after a Level-4 fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area.

The fire officials got injured after a part of the building collapsed, while they were dousing the fire.

At least 18 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flame.

No casualties have been reported so far.

 

