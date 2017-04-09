Age Exclusive: No ban, but AI may sue Gaikwad on its Rs 15 lakh loss

The MP, meanwhile, said he would never apologise to Air India.

Mumbai: After having lifted the flying ban on Shiv Sena member of Parliament Ravindra Gaikwad, Air India is preparing for a legal battle with him for causing revenue losses worth up to Rs 15 lakh by grounding its aircraft (AI 852) for 90 minutes on March 23.

The airline said the aircraft was grounded in the course of the MP’s brawl with a 60-year-old AI employee who Mr Gaikwad allegedly assaulted.

While two FIRs have already been filed against the MP, AI is in the process of collecting data of the total revenue and operational losses caused to the airline. The MP, meanwhile, said he would never apologise to AI.

A day after the ministry of civil aviation after receiving a “regret” letter from Mr Gaikwad asked the airline to lift the ban on the MP, Mr Gaikwad gave statements to a media house in which he claimed that Air India was at fault.

The Sena leader alleged that the AI crew member he is accused of assaulting on March 23, has eight cases of indulging in brawls registered against him.

After Air India lifted its flying ban on Mr Gaikwad, the Federation of Indian Airlines that includes private domestic carriers Jet Airways, Indigo, GoAir, Spicejet too lifted the ban on the MP.

Sources said AI is expected to prepare a legal notice by Wednesday and drag the matter to court demanding compensation.