The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:33 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Thane: 19-yr-old boy stripped, beaten over affair with minor girl; 4 held

PTI
Published : Apr 9, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2017, 1:11 pm IST

The boy alleged that the attackers recorded the incident on their mobile phones, the officer said.

Four of the accused, including the 14-year-old girl's brother, were arrested Saturday evening. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 Four of the accused, including the 14-year-old girl's brother, were arrested Saturday evening. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Thane: A 19-year-old boy was allegedly stripped and thrashed by five persons over an affair with a minor girl in the district, police said on Sunday.

Four of the accused, including the 14-year-old girl's brother, were arrested Saturday evening, they said.

The boy used to work with a cable TV operator in Mira Road area of Thane district.

As per the complaint filed by him on Friday, two youths came to his office on April 2 and allegedly beat him up. They then forcefully took him into a car in which the other accused were already waiting, an officer at Navghar police station said.

The five accused, all in the 20s, took the boy to a nearby forest where they allegedly stripped him, questioned him over his relation with the girl, who is a student at a school, and again thrashed him, he said.

The boy also alleged that the attackers recorded the incident on their mobile phones, the officer said.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he said.

A search has been launched to nab the fifth accused also, police added. 

Tags: love affair, minor girl, beaten, stripped
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

New York Times names 'Eggs Kejriwal' among top 10 dishes

2

Assam scientist leads breakthrough research on black holes

3

Woman escapes train accident after ignoring warning at Auckland crossing

4

Now, AI to be used to enhance everyday selfies

5

Chhattisgarh TV anchor reads out news of her husband’s death

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham