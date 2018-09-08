The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 08, 2018 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai banker missing for 3 days, blood-stained car found in neighbouring city

PTI
Published : Sep 8, 2018, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2018, 1:44 pm IST

Siddharth Sanghavi's car was found abandoned near a high rise apartment building at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai.

Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of south Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Anand Mathur)
 Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of south Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Anand Mathur)

Mumbai: The car of a 39-year-old bank executive, missing since Wednesday, was found abandoned in Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat, police said on Saturday.

Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of south Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening, a police official said.

Siddharth Sanghavi's family approached the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in central Mumbai and lodged a missing persons complaint after he did not return home till late on Wednesday night, he said.

On Friday, Sanghavi's car, in which he used to travel to his office, was found abandoned near a high rise apartment building at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, the policeman said.

The back seat of the car had blood stains. A knife was also found on the rear seat of the vehicle, the cop said.

The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case, the official said.

CCTV footage of relevant spots in both cities are being checked. Siddharth Sanghavi's mobile phone records are also being analysed for clues, he said, adding that the police were exploring all possibilities.

"Our first priority is to locate the missing person," the official added.

