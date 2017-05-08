Make Mohan Bhagwat President, he will resolve Kashmir issue: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena had said that the RSS headquarters has become the 'second seat of power' in the country and only Mohan Bhagwat can be President.

Mumbai: Following Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's assertion that in order for the formation of a "Hindu Rashtra" RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should become the next President of India, the Shiv Sena on Monday echoed similar sentiments and expressed confidence in Bhagwat solving the Kashmir issue.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told ANI, "We need strong person to solve Kashmir issue and I find Mohan Bhagwat ji appropriate for the presidential race of India."

Thackeray, on Sunday said, "For the first time, we (BJP-led NDA) have received such a strong political mandate. The formation of a Hindu Rashtra is the primary objective and hence, Bhagwat should contest the presidential election."

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre, had proposed Bhagwat's name as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the country's top constitutional post earlier too.

The Shiv Sena had said that the RSS headquarters has become the "second seat of power" in the country and it does not deem anybody fit for the president's post except Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Since outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee assumed office on July 25 in 2012, the new President has to be sworn in on July 25 this year.